Flooding in Greene County causes damage, evacuations

Flood water started receding in Eutaw this afternoon, but they caused some damage and frightened people enough to leave home from the Greene County community Wednesday morning.

"This is the worst that it's been. I've never had it like that before," Rabia Alahakim said..

Alahakim has owned the Eutaw One Stop for four years. He couldn't believe how much water flooded his business Wednesday morning.

"I'm waiting for the water to go away and see the damage," Alahakim explained.

It's next to Sanders Black Apartments, where people were evacuated due to the threat of rising flood waters.

"We evacuated 14 residents out of there and found relatives to take them in," Greene County Deputy EMA Director Louis Fluker said.

Fluker called the flooding a problem that could hurt the barbershop he runs next to the convenience store.

"Man to assess it and look at it, it was heart breaking. It was heart breaking cause this was something that I built from the ground up," he said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the flooding.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.