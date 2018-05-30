Birmingham Barons turn back the clock in a Rickwood Classic win

As the rain subsided, the Birmingham Barons’ bats exploded, leading in a 7-1 win at the 22nd annual Rickwood Classic.

Each year the Barons play a game at Birmingham’s Rickwood Field, and on Wednesday they turned back to clock to the Fabulous Fifties to celebrate the five-year period when the Barons were an affiliate of the New York Yankees. Former Yankee infielder Bucky Dent was on hand to throw out the game’s first pitch at the nation’s oldest ballpark.

The Barons broke out with four runs in the second inning against the Chattanooga Lookouts, led by Nick Basto, Denny Mendick and Zack Collins. Barons pitcher Dane Dunning went seven innings, allowing only five hits and one run while striking out nine.

“The atmosphere was awesome and the crowd was behind us. It was great to put up the four spot in the second inning and it was a great game," Barons skipper Ryan Newman said.

Wednesday’s win was the Barons first at the Rickwood Classic since 2013 and improves the team’s record in the Classic to 10-12. The Barons will continue their home stand against the Lookouts on Thursday night at Regions Field with the first pitch scheduled at 7:05 pm.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.