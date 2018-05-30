FIRST ALERT Update: Significant flooding for some areas; Possibly more rain, storms this evening

FIRST ALERT FOR MORE STORMS/RAIN: Heavy downpours have caused significant flooding over our south and southeast counties. Rain totals topped 5 inches in some areas that measured over 4 inches yesterday. The most extreme flooding happened in Greene, Hale, Perry and Chilton counties. Some secondary roads ended up with damage because of washed out areas, and some were completely covered with water. Use extreme caution traveling in these locations and turn around if you encounter a water covered roadway. Keep in mind that it only takes about six inches of fast flowing water to move a small vehicle. We could see localized flooding return this evening as another round of rain/storms impacts the area. We are tracking developing showers and storms over Mississippi and higher resolution guidance suggests this will impact our area from west to east after 4 p.m. This wet weather should impact areas a bit further north as compared to areas impacted earlier today. As the rain moves east it could slow and linger through late night.

THE REST OF THE WEEK AND WEEKEND: We will need to stay weather alert for the possibility of rain and storms at about any time between now and Sunday. I do think we will catch some longer breaks in the rain and there will lots of time for outdoor activities. In fact, there will be periods of sunshine, with highs in the upper 80s and 90s by the weekend. There will be an active northwest flow pattern and often in these setups, we see organized clusters of storms develop upstream and move southeast across our area. This will be the story for the next few days and the timing is going to be tricky as we won’t know many specifics until storms develop. Short term data suggests stormy weather could impact our area again tomorrow afternoon, so I would certainly check radar before heading out the door and have a plan in place just in case there are delays. Some storms may be strong or severe, with damaging straight-line winds, hail, frequent lightning and the threat of flooding. The good news is rain chances will finally back off early next week, with sunshine, a slight d rop in humidity, and highs in the 80s! Join us for radar updates and more details on the flood impacts beginning with The FOUR on WBRC.

