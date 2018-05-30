Julia Roberts to present AFI award to George Clooney - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Julia Roberts to present AFI award to George Clooney

(AP Photo). This combination photo shows George Clooney at the Los Angeles premiere of "Suburbicon" in Los Angeles on Oct. 22, 2017, left, and Julia Roberts in London to promote her film "Wonder" on Nov. 5, 2017. Roberts will present Clooney, her longt... (AP Photo). This combination photo shows George Clooney at the Los Angeles premiere of "Suburbicon" in Los Angeles on Oct. 22, 2017, left, and Julia Roberts in London to promote her film "Wonder" on Nov. 5, 2017. Roberts will present Clooney, her longt...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Julia Roberts is stepping out to present her longtime friend and frequent co-star George Clooney with one of the highest honors in film.

The American Film Institute says Wednesday that Roberts will be on hand to give Clooney the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award at a gala to be held at the Dolby Theatre on June 7.

Roberts has co-starred with Clooney in a number of films including "Ocean's Eleven," ''Ocean's Twelve" and "Money Monster." She also starred in his directorial debut "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind."

The AFI tribute to Clooney will be broadcast on TNT on June 21 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern and Pacific.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Florida school shooting suspect foretold intention in videos

    Florida school shooting suspect foretold intention in videos

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-05-30 23:26:05 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 5:57 AM EDT2018-05-31 09:57:57 GMT

    The suspect in February's massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going to die."

    More >>

    The suspect in February's massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going to die."

    More >>

  • Contract for Vegas casino employees nears expiration

    Contract for Vegas casino employees nears expiration

    Thursday, May 31 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-05-31 06:26:30 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 5:56 AM EDT2018-05-31 09:56:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...

    The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

    More >>

    The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

    More >>

  • 76ers exec accused of trashing others anonymously on Twitter

    76ers exec accused of trashing others anonymously on Twitter

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 1:25 AM EDT2018-05-30 05:25:36 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 5:48 AM EDT2018-05-31 09:48:44 GMT
    Philadelphia 76ers GM Bryan Colangelo denying online report connecting the executive to Twitter accounts that include posts critical of Embiid, Fultz.More >>
    Philadelphia 76ers GM Bryan Colangelo denying online report connecting the executive to Twitter accounts that include posts critical of Embiid, Fultz.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly