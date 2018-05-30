2 killed in Amtrak train accident Lipscomb

Authorities are on the scene of an Amtrak train that hit a vehicle in Lipscomb.

Two deaths, a man and a woman who were in a Lincoln Town Car, have been confirmed.

The accident happened just after 1:00 p.m. Wednesday off Brewer Avenue.

Denson Boyd, who says he is on the train, said "there was a sudden impact followed by a hard stop." He added there's been a smell of diesel fuel since the impact.

We will update this story when we get more information.

