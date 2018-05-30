2 victims in Wednesday's fatal Amtrak train-car accident in Lipscomb identified

The two victims of the fatal Amtrak train accident with a car have been identified.

Odell Mixon Smith, 83, and Lepoleon Mixon, 77, both of Birmingham, have been identified as the driver and passenger in the Lincoln Town Car that was hit. Both were killed.

The accident happened just after 1:00 p.m. at 15th Street and 3rd Street on Wednesday.

Lipscomb City Councilwoman Jacqueline Robertson says the warning rails were down and signals were working.

“You see a warning or hear a warning, you need to pay attention. Anytime you approach train tracks, we recommend stopping looking both ways and listening. Turn down your radio if you have to,” Birmingham FD Capt. Harold Watson said.

The Amtrak train carried the car about a half mile down the track.

"They are such a distance from an intersection in the middle of the train tracks. We have to get our guys down there with extraction tools, which are very heavy, and stretchers. So they are going to walk approximately down a half mile on this track in the sun," Capt. Watson said.

Amtrak officials say there were 60 customers on the train. There were no injuries to any passengers or crew members. Denson Boyd, who says he is on the train, said "there was a sudden impact followed by a hard stop." He added there's been a smell of diesel fuel since the impact.

