2 killed in Amtrak car-train accident in Lipscomb

Authorities are on the scene of an Amtrak train that hit a vehicle in Lipscomb.

Two deaths, a man and a woman who were in a Lincoln Town Car, have been confirmed.

The accident happened just after 1:00 p.m. at 15th Street and 3rd Street on Wednesday.

The Amtrak train carried the car about a half mile down the track. Authorities say they don't know if the guard rails were down and warning signs were working.

"They are such a distance from an intersection in the middle of the train tracks. We have to get our guys down there with extraction tools, which are very heavy, and stretchers. So they are going to walk approximately down a half mile on this track in the sun," Birmingham FD Capt. Harold Watson said.

Amtrek officials say there were 60 customers on the train. There were no injuries to any passengers or crew members. Denson Boyd, who says he is on the train, said "there was a sudden impact followed by a hard stop." He added there's been a smell of diesel fuel since the impact.

