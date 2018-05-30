2 teens charged in hazing at Alabama high school

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Two 18-year-olds in Alabama have been charged with assault in an alleged locker room hazing incident that left a freshman student with a broken arm.

News outlets report LaQuiton Williams Jr. and Ellis Damoind Wright were arrested Tuesday in connection with the incident. WKRG-TV reports that 14-year-old Rodney Kim Jr.'s arm was broken at Davidson High School in April after he was promoted to the varsity football team. The assault was caught on camera.

Al.com quotes Mobile police as saying warrants have been issued for eight students identified in the assault. Wright and Williams have since posted bail. Kim's parents, Rodney Kim Sr. and Mary Rayford-Kim, announced a $12 million notice of claim against the Mobile County Board of Education and several school employees earlier this month.

