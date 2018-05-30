Final year for longtime Tuscaloosa elementary school

The end of 2017-2018 school year is the final end for a longtime Tuscaloosa elementary school.

In conjunction with the Tuscaloosa City Schools facilities plan, Northington Elementary School, near University Mall and Snow Hinton Park, is closing its doors.

Starting in August 2018, students who attended Northington will go to the new Arcadia Elementary or University Place Elementary. Northington faculty will be spread among these schools and other schools throughout the district.



Teachers say they are excited about starting something new, but sad to leave a school and co-workers they have been with for many years.



"We know that we'll keep in touch, but yes, the children, and the faculty and staff would probably be the most endearing to our hearts that we'll remember," literacy coach Gladys Wright, who has been at Northington for 26 years, said.



"It's more like we're family here,'' counselor Susan Quarles, who has been at the school seven years, said.

''You have disagreements, but you come back together and you support each other. We've all had hardships, we've all had rejoices and celebrations, and we've been there for each other through it all.''



Under the Tuscaloosa City Schools facilities plan, several new schools are either under construction or recently completed. All schools throughout the district are getting facilities improvements.



