FIRST ALERT: Flash flooding continues for some areas south of I-20

Flash flood warnings continue for several counties south of I-20.



Numerous roads are closed due to water crossing them.



Remember, if you approach a flooded roadway to turn around and don’t drown or end up as the next water rescue.



It only takes 6 inches of fast flowing water to carry away small cars.



A flash flood watch remains across a large portion of the WBRC First Alert viewing area until 7 p.m.



Radar trends will quiet down through the early afternoon hours and then it looks like scattered showers and storms form across west Alabama and track eastward through the evening hours.



As of now, the weather just looks cloudy but rain-free for the Rickwood Classic.



Each day we will be tracking clusters of showers and storms tracking across the state.



Tomorrow, one looks to impact northern counties during the afternoon and evening hours and again on Friday.



This pattern is a tricky one in terms of pin pointing where exactly the complexes will set up and track until they form and then we have a better idea.



Data did not pick up on the training of storms this morning until it started unfolding.



Localized flooding will remain a threat and some of the storms could be strong wind producers



too.











Unsettled weather continues this weekend and rain may or may not impact CityFest in Alabaster.



Right now, I am predicting a 30% coverage.











It’s going to be wicked humid through the weekend until a front moves through and drier air



arrives early next week.











Keep up with radar trends, flash flooding updates and watches and warnings through the WBRC



First Alert Weather App.











Keep the umbrella nearby through the weekend,











