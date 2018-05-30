Silvertron Cafe to close after 32 years

Silvertron Cafe announced that it will be closing its doors after 32 years in Birmingham.

Owners Marco and Elan Morosini will move to Italy, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

"It is with very heavy hearts that Marco & Elan Morosini announce the closing of Silvertron Cafe. We have been privileged to serve our community for the past 10 1/2 years, but due to a serious illness in the family, the Morosinis are moving to Italy to help family in a time of need," the post said.

"We are sad to be leaving our wonderful neighbors. We have been witness to proposals, birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, first dates, baby's first outings, a series of fabulous drag brunch performances, and wedding," the post continued. "We are grateful to have been woven into the fabric of your daily lives, and will treasure the memories and friends made at Silvertron Cafe."

