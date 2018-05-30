Man wanted for shooting 5-year-old in Tuscaloosa in custody

A man wanted for shooting a five-year-old girl and a man at a party Saturday in Tuscaloosa is under arrest.

Authorities with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit say Brandon Hurst, 24, was arrested Wednesday.

The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. Authorities were called to the scene in the 2600 block of 25th Street North near Elizabeth Street and Elm Street.

The child was released from the hospital Tuesday.

A 41-year-old man remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation shows there was an argument at a party then a suspect brandished a handgun and was asked to leave. Police say that's when he began firing at the male victim who was standing in a yard.

The 5-year-old was reportedly inside a home where she was hit by a bullet from the altercation.

