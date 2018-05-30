School shooting video game removed online after backlash - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

School shooting video game removed online after backlash

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) - A Seattle-area company has removed a school shooting video game off of its online platform following widespread backlash.

The "Active Shooter" video game was pulled days before it was to be released on the video-game marketplace Steam.

Valve Corp. as Steam's parent company said Tuesday that it was removing the computer video game because the developer was a "troll with a history of customer abuse."

The game was developed by Revived Games, published by Acid and led by a person named Ata Berdiyev. Valve spokesman Doug Lombardi says Berdiyev had previously been kicked off the platform under a different business name.

The game allows players to re-create school shootings by stalking school hallways and racking up kills.

It was condemned by the parents of students killed during a Florida school shooting in February.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Only 1 in 10 will advance at National Spelling Bee

    Only 1 in 10 will advance at National Spelling Bee

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 4:58 PM EDT2018-05-29 20:58:30 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 12:39 PM EDT2018-05-30 16:39:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Dr. Balu Natarajan, right, from Hinsdale, Ill., poses for a photograph with his son Atman Balakrishnan, 12, as they look at Dr. Natarajan's winning word, at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Oxon Hill...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Dr. Balu Natarajan, right, from Hinsdale, Ill., poses for a photograph with his son Atman Balakrishnan, 12, as they look at Dr. Natarajan's winning word, at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Oxon Hill...
    Domination of the Scripps National Spelling Bee by Indian-Americans has gone on so long a 2nd generation has emerged.More >>
    Domination of the Scripps National Spelling Bee by Indian-Americans has gone on so long a 2nd generation has emerged.More >>

  • Young people feel more empowered, AP-NORC/MTV poll finds

    Young people feel more empowered, AP-NORC/MTV poll finds

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 8:09 AM EDT2018-05-30 12:09:11 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 12:38 PM EDT2018-05-30 16:38:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Joe Skipper). FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, people take part in a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. TA new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MTV reveal...(AP Photo/Joe Skipper). FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, people take part in a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. TA new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MTV reveal...
    AP-NORC/MTV poll: Young people feel more empowered in politics as midterms loom.More >>
    AP-NORC/MTV poll: Young people feel more empowered in politics as midterms loom.More >>

  • Prosecutor dropping computer-tampering case against Greitens

    Prosecutor dropping computer-tampering case against Greitens

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 7:55 AM EDT2018-05-30 11:55:58 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 12:38 PM EDT2018-05-30 16:38:39 GMT
    (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...
    Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is resigning, marking a stunning political defeat for a promising new politician with aspirations of one day becoming president.More >>
    Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is resigning, marking a stunning political defeat for a promising new politician with aspirations of one day becoming president.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly