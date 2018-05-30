‘Team Sonic Racing’ is coming to Nintendo Switch, will include story mode

Which music streaming platform is best for you? We pit Spotify vs. Pandora, two mighty streaming services with on-demand music and massive catalogs, comparing every facet of the two services to help you decide which is best.More >>
Team Sonic Racing -- the successor to Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed -- is coming to the Nintendo Switch. The game includes 15 Sonic characters, online multiplayer, and a story mode.More >>
The Walking Dead series star Andrew Lincoln is rumored to be leaving AMC's hit show at some point during season 9, ending his run as the only remaining cast member from the show's first episode.More >>
TT Games and Warner Bros. have officially announced Lego DC Super-Villains, the latest game in the Lego Batman series. A full trailer will arrive on May 30, presumably alongside more details on the story.More >>
Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx will star in Todd McFarlane's Spawn movie, based on the popular antihero character he created. McFarlane will direct the film from a script he penned.More >>
