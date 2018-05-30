10-year-old Jefferson Co. girl and dog found asleep behind ice m - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

10-year-old Jefferson Co. girl and dog found asleep behind ice machine; both back home safe

A 10-year-old girl from Jefferson County and her dog are back home after they wandered away early Wednesday morning.

The child and her dog wandered away from their home in the 4200 block of Northgate Trail around 1 a.m.

After searching the neighborhood her parents called deputies to help in the search.

K9 personnel from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department and a drone from the Blount County Sheriff's Office equipped with forward looking infrared cameras also responded.

During the search, 911 operators received a call from a convenience store clerk on Highway 79 saying the girl was sleeping behind the ice machine outside the store.

Deputies went to the store and identified the child as the one who had been reported missing. 

The child was not hurt.

