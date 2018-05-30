La Scala's 2018-19 season features Verdi, Woody Allen - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

La Scala's 2018-19 season features Verdi, Woody Allen

Italian conductor Riccardo Chailly, left, and La Scala's general director Alexander Pereira talk prior to the start of the press conference to present the 2018/2019 season, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
Italian conductor Riccardo Chailly sits during the press conference to present La Scala theatre 2018/2019 season, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
La Scala's general director Alexander Pereira speaks during a press conference presenting the 2018/2019 season, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
Milan's mayor Giuseppe Sala, left, Italian conductor Riccardo Chailly, center, and La Scala's general director Alexander Pereira pose for photographers prior to the start of the press conference to present 2018/2019 season, ...

MILAN (AP) - The storied La Scala opera house will open the 2018-19 season with a new production of Verdi's "L'Attila," continuing the tradition of Italian opera, while introducing some novelty, including Woody Allen directing Puccini's "Gianni Schicchi."

General manager Alexander Pereira said Thursday that he will appear himself in "Die Tote Stadt" by Erich Wolfgang Korngold, in a speaking role that he quipped would be non-paying.

Next year's season will feature 15 operas, most Italian and more than half new productions. "L'Attila" will be the second gala premier dedicated to Verdi's more youthful compositions, following "Giovanna D'Arco" in 2015.

Allen's direction of "Gianni Schicchi" was first produced for the Los Angeles Opera, and will play alongside a new La Scala production of Antonio Salieri's "Prima La Musica Poi Le Parole."

