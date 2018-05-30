FIRST ALERT: Flash Flooding for some this morning

FIRST ALERT: A Flash Flood Warning is issued this morning for Southeastern Tuscaloosa County in west central Alabama, Northeastern Hale County in west central Alabama and Central Bibb County in central Alabama.

The warning is in effect through 8 a.m. Please be careful if you have to drive through these areas.

Chilton, Perry and Southern Bibb Counties are also under a warning until 9;15 a.m.

Alberto continues to weaken and pull away from the state; however, the broad circulation will continue to pull showers across the area this afternoon. The chance for rain will be with us as well as temperatures rise on today, with scattered storms and showers increasing in coverage by lunchtime. The sky should be partly to mostly cloudy at times, with highs in the 80s.

MORE STORMS OVER THE COMING DAYS: We will see a transition in the upper air pattern as a ridge of high pressure builds to the west. This will create a northwest flow pattern that could guide organized clusters of storms in our direction. I know we have lots of events happening, including the big City fest in Alabaster. The forecast for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday is a tricky one as storm development upstream could roll into Alabama at about any time. So we will need to keep a close eye on radar trends later this week. I’m expecting periods of sunshine and very hot weather throughout the weekend. Feels-like temperatures will be topping 90-degrees. However, just be aware that storms could impact the area from northwest to southeast, especially in the afternoon or evening. There are indications things will finally settle down a bit for the start of next week. In fact, temperatures will also back off some on Monday, with sunshine and highs in the 80s.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.