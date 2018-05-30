America Ferrera welcomes birth of her first child

LOS ANGELES (AP) - America Ferrera is a mom.

The "Ugly Betty" actress wrote on Instagram on Tuesday that she and husband Ryan Piers Williams were welcoming "Sebastian Piers Williams - aka Baz!"

She added that mom, dad and baby are "happy, healthy and totally in love."

The 34-year-old and her husband announced on New Year's Eve that they were expecting their first child. The couple got married in June 2011.

