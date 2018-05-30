Flash Flood Warning issued for several Central AL counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for several counties in counties in Central Alabama.
Central Bibb, Northeastern Hale, and Southeastern Tuscaloosa Counties are all under a warning until 8 a.m. Chilton, Perry and Southern Bibb Counties are also under a warning until 9;15 a.m.
Radar indicates storms producing heavy rain in those areas.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.