Flash Flood Warning issued for several Central AL counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for several counties in counties in Central Alabama.

Central Bibb, Northeastern Hale, and Southeastern Tuscaloosa Counties are all under a warning until 8 a.m. Chilton, Perry and Southern Bibb Counties are also under a warning until 9;15 a.m.

Radar indicates storms producing heavy rain in those areas.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.