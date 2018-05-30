Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Tuscaloosa, Bibb and Hal - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Tuscaloosa, Bibb and Hale Counties

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for three counties in Central Alabama. 

Central Bibb, Northeastern Hale, and Southeastern Tuscaloosa Counties are all under a warning until 8 a.m.

Radar indicates storms producing heavy rain in those areas. 

