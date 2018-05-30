Crews put out 2nd fire at Birmingham apartment building in a month

Fire officials are investigating the second fire in the span of a month at the same apartment complex.

Crews responded to the fire in a vacant building of Sandpiper Apartments around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on Barcelona Court.

Multiple engines and a K-9 unit responded to the fire.

Forty people were displaced in a fire at the apartments in April.

This story is developing.

