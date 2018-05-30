Crews put out 2nd fire at Birmingham apartment building in a mon - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Crews put out 2nd fire at Birmingham apartment building in a month

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Fire officials are investigating the second fire in the span of a month at the same apartment complex. 

Crews responded to the fire in a vacant building of Sandpiper Apartments around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on Barcelona Court. 

Multiple engines and a K-9 unit responded to the fire. 

Forty people were displaced in a fire at the apartments in April. 

This story is developing. 

