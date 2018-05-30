Trade tensions, oil price seen as threat to global growth - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Trade tensions, oil price seen as threat to global growth

(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2012 photo, cars for export park at a port in Kawasaki, west of Tokyo. China and Japan both condemned Thursday, May 24, 2018 the Trump administration's decision to launch an investigation into whe... (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2012 photo, cars for export park at a port in Kawasaki, west of Tokyo. China and Japan both condemned Thursday, May 24, 2018 the Trump administration's decision to launch an investigation into whe...

PARIS (AP) - An international economic watchdog says threatened new trade barriers and rising oil prices could hurt long-awaited global economic growth.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Wednesday that "the threat of trade restrictions has begun to adversely affect confidence" and tariffs "would negatively influence investment and jobs."

The Paris-based agency did not specifically name U.S. President Donald Trump, but its forecast comes as his administration threatens tariffs or other limits on foreign steel and cars. Other countries have threatened retaliatory trade barriers.

The OECD also said persistently high oil prices could push up inflation and push down household incomes.

After a first-quarter slowdown, the OECD slightly revised down its forecast for world economic growth this year to 3.8 percent, with 3.9 percent expected next year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Report: Boston harbor barrier could take 30 years, cost $12B

    Report: Boston harbor barrier could take 30 years, cost $12B

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-05-30 13:30:12 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 9:31 AM EDT2018-05-30 13:31:13 GMT
    A new report is cautioning Boston against pursuing a costly harbor barrier to protect the city from flooding and rising seas.More >>
    A new report is cautioning Boston against pursuing a costly harbor barrier to protect the city from flooding and rising seas.More >>

  • Hawaii lava crosses key highway, destroys utility poles

    Hawaii lava crosses key highway, destroys utility poles

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 8:55 PM EDT2018-05-30 00:55:51 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 9:31 AM EDT2018-05-30 13:31:12 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this Saturday, May 26, 2018, image released by the U.S. Geological Survey HVO shows an aerial view of fissure 22 looking toward the south, as Kilauea Volcano continues its eruption cycle near Pahoa on the island of K...(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this Saturday, May 26, 2018, image released by the U.S. Geological Survey HVO shows an aerial view of fissure 22 looking toward the south, as Kilauea Volcano continues its eruption cycle near Pahoa on the island of K...
    Officials have knocked on the doors of Hawaii residents riding out an erupting volcano on Hawaii's Big Island as rivers of lava flowed toward the ocean.More >>
    Officials have knocked on the doors of Hawaii residents riding out an erupting volcano on Hawaii's Big Island as rivers of lava flowed toward the ocean.More >>

  • Fellow military vet to succeed Greitens as Missouri governor

    Fellow military vet to succeed Greitens as Missouri governor

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 8:45 AM EDT2018-05-30 12:45:54 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 9:31 AM EDT2018-05-30 13:31:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File). FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, left, talks to Lt. Gov. Mike Parson during the Governor's Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo. Greitens abruptly announced his r...(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File). FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, left, talks to Lt. Gov. Mike Parson during the Governor's Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo. Greitens abruptly announced his r...
    Eric Greitens' planned resignation as Missouri governor will elevate another Republican military veteran to the office, but one with more experience in working with state lawmakers.More >>
    Eric Greitens' planned resignation as Missouri governor will elevate another Republican military veteran to the office, but one with more experience in working with state lawmakers.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly