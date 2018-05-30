Norfolk Southern moves train that blocked neighborhood for over 12 hours

People in one Birmingham neighborhood say a train sat on the tracks for almost the entire day and made it difficult to go about their daily routines.

A Norfolk Southern train sat idle on the tracks for more than 12 hours just off 15th Place Southwest before it was moved to a rail yard Tuesday evening.

"I can't do my job because the stinking train is on the track,” Brandi Ramsey, who lives nearby said.

Ramsey lives a few houses down from the tracks. She's a truck driver and she was stuck at home all day not able to deliver steel beams to Georgia because of all the routes across the tracks were blocked.

"Those are the only ones large enough that I can make wide enough turns. Any other street I'm just stuck. I can get out because the train is literally blocking my only exits,” Ramsey said.

It’s also impacting first responders. We spotted this ambulance trying to navigate its way through the neighborhood looking for a clear route across the tracks.

"My mom is 93 years old and we got a lot of elders cross these tracks that need this attention. If they can get it, who's responsible?" Tommy Lee who also lives nearby said.

This has been an on-going problem in this area for quite some time. Some folks feel trapped in their neighborhood especially when these trains sit on the tracks for hours. They say it is past time to do something about it.

Brandi has been calling Norfolk Southern all day about it really getting nowhere with them. So we called the local office. The number kept ringing. We then called this emergency number listed on the crossing arms. Someone then told us to call another number. We finally got a spokesperson on the phone.

"Right now the train is not in our rail yard because the rail yard is full,” Susan Terpay with Norfolk Southern said.

We asked about this happening in the past. Northfolk tells us the amount of traffic moving by rail is at all-time high levels.

“There is a tremendous volume of the amount of freight moving between Atlanta and Birmingham and it’s just growing all the time,” Terpay added.



The company says it’s making changes to its operations to relieve some of the congestion across its rail network which spans 22 states.



