Soggy Alberto triggers mudslides, threatens dam failure

A river swollen from heavy rains because of Alberto collapses a bridge as two people attempt to cross.More >>
A river swollen from heavy rains because of Alberto collapses a bridge as two people attempt to cross.More >>
Forecasters say what's left of the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season is still capable of causing flash flooding.More >>
Forecasters say what's left of the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season is still capable of causing flash flooding.More >>
Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.More >>
Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.More >>
Hurricane Maria struck the island in September, doing tens of billions of dollars in damage to buildings, roads and power lines.More >>
Hurricane Maria struck the island in September, doing tens of billions of dollars in damage to buildings, roads and power lines.More >>
The fan held an umbrella over the JRTOC cadet who was standing at a chair the Braves team leaves open to honor military POW's and those missing in action.More >>
The fan held an umbrella over the JRTOC cadet who was standing at a chair the Braves team leaves open to honor military POW's and those missing in action.More >>
A river swollen from heavy rains because of Alberto collapses a bridge as two people attempt to cross.More >>
A river swollen from heavy rains because of Alberto collapses a bridge as two people attempt to cross.More >>
Forecasters say what's left of the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season is still capable of causing flash flooding.More >>
Forecasters say what's left of the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season is still capable of causing flash flooding.More >>
Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.More >>
Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.More >>
Forecasters say what's left of the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season is still capable of causing flash flooding.More >>
Forecasters say what's left of the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season is still capable of causing flash flooding.More >>
Some are already asking questions about whether enough was done after the last flood to prevent a similar catastrophe.More >>
Some are already asking questions about whether enough was done after the last flood to prevent a similar catastrophe.More >>
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.More >>
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.More >>
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.More >>
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.More >>
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.More >>
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.More >>
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.More >>
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.More >>
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.More >>
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.More >>