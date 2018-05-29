Alberto helps Birmingham set new national record

Birmingham set a new national record for highest precipitable water value on Tuesday at 2.24 inches! This was the highest value on any sounding from November-May. This is the amount of rain that would fall if all of the moisture in a column of air fell to the surface.

The data was collected by the weather balloon from the National Weather Service Office in Shelby County.

Just another good example of how much moisture was associated with this subtropical storm.

