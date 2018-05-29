Tuscaloosa officials consider changing business license fees

The city of Tuscaloosa is looking at changing their business license structure meaning certain businesses would have to pay more.

In Tuscaloosa, the sales tax makes up about half of the general fund and business licenses make up 15%.

With the declining sales tax revenue over the last couple of years, city leaders are exploring options to generate extra money.



Even though Tuscaloosa is one of the fastest growing cities in Alabama Councilman Kip Tyner said the growth isn't matching the sales tax bottom line due to more people shopping online.



“It's easy to get certain things online because you just don't want to go out and shop but if you do that don't complain when Goodies, Sears and others close their doors,” says Tyner.



The city is proposing a plan that would re-arrange their business license system for these industries: Telecommunications, Recreation, Finance, Storage, and Waste collection.

“In comparing Tuscaloosa to the other cities, it was more of an effort just to see what kind of rates what other cities are charging whether they're using structures that are similar to ours,” said Katy Beth Jackson City of Tuscaloosa Financial Manager.



And the findings - Tuscaloosa business license fees are less than some of the other bigger cities in the state.



“With technology advances and the digital economy and things of that nature the reality is that your revenue is changing with the changes of the economy,” said Jackson.

These changes if approved will bring in an estimated $47,000.

The city is giving business owners a chance to talk about the proposal at an open house on June 21st.

