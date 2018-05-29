FIRST ALERT: Alberto exits the state, however the chance for rain and thunderstorms continue

FIRST ALERT FOR RAIN OVERNIGHT AND TOMORROW: Birmingham ended up setting a national record Tuesday for the highest amount of precipitable water in the atmosphere. There is lots of tropical moisture over the region and this will continue to fuel scattered areas of rain and isolated storms overnight. Alberto continues to weaken and pull away from the state; however, the broad circulation will continue to pull showers across the area tomorrow morning. So I would plan on the possibility of a shower or downpour for the drive in Wednesday morning. The chance for rain will increase as temperatures rise on Wednesday, with scattered storms and showers increasing in coverage by lunchtime. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy at times, with highs in the 80s. Keep an eye to the sky and stay weather alert for the threat of lightning.



MORE STORMS OVER THE COMING DAYS: We will see a transition in the upper air pattern as a ridge of high pressure builds to the west. This will create a northwest flow pattern that could guide organized clusters of storms in our direction. I know we have lots of events happening, including the big City fest in Alabaster. Tomorrow I’m expecting a cloud/sunshine mix, with hot and humid weather. Scattered storms and showers will be likely in the afternoon and early evening hours. The forecast for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday is a tricky one as storm development upstream could roll into Alabama at about any time. So we will need to keep a close eye on radar trends later this week. I’m expecting periods of sunshine and very hot weather throughout the weekend. Feels-like temperatures will be topping 90°. However, just be aware that storms could impact the area from northwest to southeast, especially in the afternoon or evening. Some storms may be severe, with damaging straight-line winds gusts, hail, and frequent lightning. There are indications things will finally settle down a bit for the start of next week. In fact, temperatures will also back off some on Monday, with sunshine and highs in the 80s.



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.