2 Birmingham brothers kidnapped, suspects in custody

At 15 and 21 years old, there is still a lot of life left to live, but on Tuesday, someone threatened to cut that time short for two Birmingham brothers.

Birmingham Police say it was a kidnapping that started in southwest part of town that ended in Bessemer.

"He walked in my room, put a gun to my face and said where the money at,” said the 21-year-old victim, who only agreed to speak with WBRC, if we didn’t reveal their identity.

The two brothers said they were watching a movie when someone they know pulled a gun and demanded money.

"He started pouring gasoline all over the house and on the outside. He was going to shoot and kill us, but I told him I had some money ducked off somewhere,” continued the 21-year-old.

So the two brothers said the two suspects drove them to a family member’s house in Bessemer.

"My brother was giving them directions on where to go. He wasn't saying anything, he just had his hand on the gun,” said the 15-year-old brother.

It was that quick thinking that saved their lives. At the family's house, the older brother called police while the younger brother was inside the car with the suspects.

"He said your brother has 30 seconds to come back out here or I'm a kill you so he kept going back-and-forth to see if my brother was coming,” the younger brother described.

When the older brother took too long to come back outside with the money. The suspects started to drive off.

"When the car started pulling off that's when I jumped out the car and I ran into the house and they came back and started shooting at us,” he continued.

Bruised with scrapes and scratches but still alive.

"I'm so happy we are still alive and I got to see my mama again and me my brother made it out,” said the 15-year-old as he pointed to the bandage that hides some of his wounds.

Bessemer Police say the suspects are in custody and face charges in both Birmingham and Bessemer.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.