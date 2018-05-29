Free Friday Flicks 2018

Spire is proud to present WBRC’s Free Friday Flicks in 2018!

Movies start at dusk and as the name suggests, there is no charge for admission!

Come out early to Veterans Park in Hoover and enjoy the Red Diamond Kid's Zone!

Food and drinks will be available for sale from Little Caesars. Pizza! Pizza!

2018 Schedule

June 1: Star Wars: The Last Jedi

June 8: Wonder

June 15: Beauty and the Beast (2017)

June 22: Peter Rabbit

June 29: Despicable Me 3

July 6: Paddington 2

July 13: Ferdinand

July 20: Coco

Coco July 27: Rain Make-Up Day

Follow Free Friday Flicks on Facebook and Twitter for weather updates affecting a movie showing.

WBRC's Free Friday Flicks is sponsored by the following area businesses:

SPIRE, The City of Hoover, Children's of Alabama, Backyard Movie Parties, 97.3 PLAY, Dale's Seasoning, Birmingham Parent and Turner Food Systems.

