Free Friday Flicks 2018

Spire is proud to present WBRC’s Free Friday Flicks in 2018!
Movies start at dusk and as the name suggests, there is no charge for admission!
Come out early to Veterans Park in Hoover and enjoy the Red Diamond Kid's Zone!
Food and drinks will be available for sale from Little Caesars. Pizza! Pizza!
Follow Free Friday Flicks on Facebook and Twitter for weather updates affecting a movie showing.
WBRC's Free Friday Flicks is sponsored by the following area businesses:
SPIRE, The City of Hoover, Children's of Alabama, Backyard Movie Parties, 97.3 PLAY, Dale's Seasoning, Birmingham Parent and Turner Food Systems.
Copyright 2018. WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.