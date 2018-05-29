Free Friday Flicks 2018 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Full Summer Schedule

Free Friday Flicks 2018

By Sebastian Posey, Digital Content Manager
(WBRC) -

Spire is proud to present WBRC’s Free Friday Flicks in 2018!

Movies start at dusk and as the name suggests, there is no charge for admission! 

Come out early to Veterans Park in Hoover and enjoy the Red Diamond Kid's Zone!

Food and drinks will be available for sale from Little Caesars. Pizza! Pizza!

2018 Schedule

  • June 1: Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • June 8: Wonder
  • June 15: Beauty and the Beast (2017)
  • June 22: Peter Rabbit
  • June 29: Despicable Me 3
  • July 6: Paddington 2
  • July 13: Ferdinand
  • July 20: Coco
  • July 27: Rain Make-Up Day

Follow Free Friday Flicks on Facebook and Twitter for weather updates affecting a movie showing.

WBRC's Free Friday Flicks is sponsored by the following area businesses:

SPIRE, The City of Hoover, Children's of Alabama, Backyard Movie Parties, 97.3 PLAY, Dale's Seasoning, Birmingham Parent and Turner Food Systems.

