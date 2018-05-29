Holt High will not open in August as scheduled

Holt High School will not open on time. It was set to open to students in August.



Construction work goes on at Holt High School. But because of mother nature, it's not happening fast enough for the school to open on time.



People in this community call the delay a big disappointment. "Well I'd say on a scale of 1 to 10 and 10 being the worst I would say 10," Thelma Church complained.

The school was supposed to open in August in time for Fall classes. Now, because of heavy rain, it won't open until January.

"Very disappointed because everybody was looking forward to going to the new school," Dynesha Bell, the parent of a 2016 Holt High School graduate explained.

Workers broke ground on the 114,000 square foot construction project in July of 2017. People like Church thought that was enough time to finish the project on time. "That's a long time. I don't know about all that. I wouldn't be satisfied cause they has enough time to complete it I think."

