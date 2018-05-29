Heavy rain forces temporarily closure of two Tuscaloosa County Roads

Rain from Alberto created a traffic headache for people traveling down Keenes Mill Road Tuesday. Several inches of water rushed over the Cottondale area Tuesday afternoon. Rainwater overpowered local waterways spilling over the roadway.



The bridge at the intersection of Keenes Mill Road and Upper Lakes Drive is one of two trouble spots, along with Canyon Lakes Drive and Upper Lakes Drive, the Tuscaloosa County EMA identified as closed due to flooding.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's deputies and later Tuscaloosa County Public Works stood by to prevent drivers from crossing.



"That's Canyon Lake. It's one of the lakes and it just can't run off fast enough when it rains this hard. I've seen it higher than this," Ray Graham told WBRC before turning around to take an alternate route.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff deputies said they're no reports of stalled cars or people needing to be rescued as a result of driving through the water.



