Alabama Men's Golf Team advances to National Championship match, Auburn falls just short

That Alabama-Auburn national championship match in men’s golf won’t take place after all. On Tuesday afternoon, the Alabama Crimson Tide beat Duke 5-0 in the NCAA national match play semi-finals in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The resounding win puts Coach Jay Seawell’s team into Wednesday’s championship match against top seed Oklahoma State, which eliminated the Auburn Tigers in the other semi-final 3-1-1.

The day started on a bright note for the Crimson Tide as the team eliminated Texas Tech to advance to the Final Four. In the semi-final match against Duke, the Crimson Tide saw Lee Hodges, Davis Riley, Will Furr, Davis Shore and Jonathan Hardee win their matches. The day also started on a high note for the Auburn Tigers, who eliminated defending champion Oklahoma behind team members Ben Schlottman, Trace Crowe and Brandon Mancheno. It was in the semi-final match against Oklahoma State that the Tigers failed to win four of the five matches and thus failed to advance.

While Auburn & head coach Nick Clinard bow after a valiant effort, Bama coach Jay Seawell will look for his third national championship since 2013 (2013, 2014). Top-seed Oklahoma State will face 6-seed Alabama in the championship match Wednesday at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater.

