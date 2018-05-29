2-way star Ohtani to pitch for Angels vs Tigers on Wednesday

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, center, of Japan, claps on the bench in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Monday, May 28, 2018.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, watches from the dugout in the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Monday, May 28, 2018.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, center, talks with a teammate and his translator during warmups for the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Detroit.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani tosses a ball as players warm up for a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Detroit.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani walks to the dugout during warmups of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Detroit.

DETROIT (AP) - Shohei Ohtani will make his next start on the mound for the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night against Detroit.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia made the announcement Tuesday.

The two-way rookie from Japan has not pitched since May 20. He was on track to start at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, but the Angels changed that plan as part of his workload management.

The 23-year-old Ohtani is 4-1 with a 3.35 ERA. He is hitting .291 with six homers and 20 RBIs.

Ohtani insists he didn't enter the season with expectations about how productive he could be, adding he simply wanted to stay healthy.

___

