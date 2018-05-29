The most valuable vinyl records on Earth

By Parker Hall



As more and more listeners embrace the vinyl resurgence, vinyl fans around the world are increasingly on the hunt for the coolest wax to spin on their newly acquired analog hi-fis. We would all love to find that hiddenfirst pressing of Sgt. Peppers at the local record shop. But the rarest, most expensive vinyl records in the world aren’t for playing — unless you’re just that baller. Worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in some cases, the world’s most sought-after records aren’t just antiques or even works of art, they’re tangible time stamps of rock ‘n roll history, each with its own story to tell.

To tell those stories we compiled a list of some of the most expensive and drool-worthy vinyl records on the planet. And while none of us will likely get our paws on any of these gems, a vinyl fan can dream. So follow us below for the rarest, strangest, and just plain coolest cuts ever pressed. While you’re at it, be sure to check out our vinyl tips on everything from how to buy andstore your first vinyl collection, to which are the best record players and phono preampsto nab so you can build a killer turntable setup of your own.

Elvis Presley,My Happinessacetate — $300,000 The earliest known pressing of the King himself,My Happiness was recorded at Sun Studios in Memphis, Tennessee, well before Elvis became a worldwide sensation. Famed rock and roller Jack White quietly purchased the one-off pressing for $300,000 in January 2015, but unlike some collectors, he used his purchase for the good of all. White had the record professionally reproduced for Record Store Day that year by his label, Third Man Records. Now collectors around the world can (sort of) own a piece of history.

Long Cleve Reed & Little Harvey Hill,Original Stack O’Lee Blues78 rpm in plain sleeve — $50,000 Famed record collector Joe Bussardwas reportedly once offered $70,000 for this incredibly rare 78-rpm single by Long Cleve Reed & Little Harvey Hill, a classic blues cut with beautiful vocal harmonies of which there is only one known copy. Albums in the 78-rpm category are often sought after by collectors for their rarity and because they were the first records that showcased electrical recording technology, where sound was recorded via microphone, amplified by vacuum tubes, and then cut to vinyl.

The Sex Pistols,God Save The Queencanceled single — $10,000-$20,000 Only nine known copies of A&M Records’ 25,000-run pressing ofGod Save the Queensurvived the Sex Pistols’ short-lived tenure on the label, the vast majority having been destroyed by the label itself shortly after their creation. The iconic punk band reportedly only lasted six days on the label before their antics — which apparently included bassist Sid Vicious cutting his foot and getting blood all over the label’s corporate offices — got them axed. The single was later released by Virgin and did well on British charts, but was deemed unplayable by the BBC for its controversial lyrics and album cover. Now that’s rock ‘n roll.

Frank Wilson,Do I Love You (Indeed I Do) 45 rpm in plain sleeve — $37,000 There are only two known copies of this rare 45-rpm northern soul track by Frank Wilson, Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),one of which sold for $37,000 in 2009. Because of its extremely niche status in northern England — and the fact that most artists were signed to American soul outlets like Motown — many northern soul records are so rare that only a handful of copies ever existed of each, making them prime targets for serious collectors.

Aphex Twin,Caustic Windowtest pressing — $46,000 One of five extremely rare test pressings of renowned British electronic musician Richard D. James’ (Aphex Twin) abandoned early-’90s album,Caustic Window, this record was originally purchased on Discogs in 2014 and distributed digitally via a Kickstarter campaign.While the original release was scuttled, the album received much critical praise upon re-release, with many fans sighting James’ prescient look into the future of dance music. The disc was eventually sold to Minecraft creator and ridiculous high roller, Markus Persson.

Bob Dylan,The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan(withdrawn version) — $35,000 Any Bob Dylan fan knows the musician’s acclaimedalbumThe Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan, but not many know there was originally a U.S.-only version with four extra songs on it. The original release was retracted and includes rare versions ofRocks and Gravel, Let Me Die in My Footsteps, Gamblin’ Willie’s Dead Man’s Head, andTalkin’ John Birch Bluesalongside the classic release we all know and love. The inclusion makes this record much more than just a rarity to hang on the wall.

The Quarrymen, That’ll Be The Day/In Spite of Angeracetate — $250,000 This 78-rpm acetate of John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s pre-Beatles band The Quarrymen playing That’ll Be the Day and In Spite of All the Dangeris the only one of its kind. Valued by Record Collector magazine in 2012 at around $250,000, the original disc from the early days of one of the greatest songwriting teams in history currently sits in the private collection of McCartney himself. However, McCartney did press 50 copies in the early ’80s, each of which is still worth a hefty (though less astonishing) sum of around $10,000-$13,000. According to Discogs, McCartney gave them out to friends as a Christmas present — a kingly gift that’s just one more reason we wish Sir Paul would answer our evites.

Jean Michel Jarre,Music for Supermarkets —$14,000-$33,500 Only a single copy of famed French electronic musician Jean Michel Jarre’sMusique Pour Supermarche (Music For Supermarkets in English)was ever pressed, made as part of a supermarket-themed art exhibit in Paris in 1983. The single vinyl disc was sold for $14,000 that year (approximately $33,500 in today’s market). It’s notable in that it was designed to be treated as a work of art, rather than something to be reproduced — the artist purposefully had the master plates destroyed in order to keep it as a one-of-a-kind release, making the title especially ironic.

Velvet Underground & Nico,The Velvet Underground & Nicoacetate in plain sleeve with alternate tracks — $25,000 This 1966 acetate pressing contains early versions of songs that would end up on acclaimed classicThe Velvet Underground & Nico, and is the only copy known to exist. Originally purchased at a New York record store for 75 cents in 2002, this is a rare case of finding that vinyl pot of gold among the rubble: The album was later sold on eBay for $25,200. The classic songs were recorded by engineerNorman Dolph, who was traded an originalAndy Warholpainting by the man himself (Warhol was the band’s manager at the time) in lieu of cash.