Apple AirPlay 2.0 explained: Everything you need to know

By Parker Hall



Content Provided by

At last year’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June, Apple announced its next big mobile operating system update, iOS 11, which went live in October. During thejam-packed event, Apple also unveiled the HomePod speaker, MacOS High Sierra, and a robust lineup of shiny, new computers. As a result, the reveal of its brand-new protocol, AirPlay 2.0, slipped under the radar.

That’s understandable; after all, it’s easier to be excited about tangible products than iterative protocol updates. Still, especially for those deep in the Apple ecosystem, AirPlay 2 could be a game changer, allowing Apple fans not only to send images, video, and more through the air over Wi-Fi, while also giving supported speakers Sonos-like powers to create a whole-home audio network.

After a few months in development limbo, Airplay 2 finally arrived on May 29, 2018, providing Apple device users with a bunch of exciting new listening options.

With that in mind, we’re here to explain it all, Clarissa style. Keep on reading to learn everything you need to know (and probably some stuff you don’t) about Apple AirPlay 2.

What is AirPlay, anyway?

Nate Barrett/Digital Trends

Originally debuting back in 2004 as AirTunes, AirPlay is Apple’s proprietary, wireless protocol suite designed to allow users to “throw” audio and video signals from one “sender” device to one “receiver” device. Streamed content can include music, video, photos, and screen sharing, all of which retains its metadata when sent via AirPlay.

“Sender” devices include the following: Computers running iTunes; iOS devices (iOS 4.2 or higher) including iPhones, iPods, and iPads; and Mac computers running MacOS Mountain Lion or later (depending upon the processor). “Receiver” devices include the following: AirPort Express router, Apple TV, Apple’sHomePodspeaker, and a litany of supported third-party speakers.

If the above sounds a bit too technical, here’s the bottom line: AirPlay allows you to take images, audio, and/or video from one device (typically smaller) and play it through another (typically larger). With AirPlay, you can also “mirror” your device’s screen so others can see exactly what’s displayed on the “sender” device

Something to keep in mind: Speaker companies often bump up the price on AirPlay-enabled products, due to licensing fees.

So, what does AirPlay 2 do?

In short, AirPlay 2 adds the ability to allow Apple’s HomeKit to communicate with speakers, which adds multiroom functionality, enabling users to send audio to multiple supported “receiver” devices (read: speakers) at once. This might seem like a shot across the bow of Sonos, everyone’s favorite multi-space audio company, but Sonos has already pledged support for AirPlay 2, so you’ll be able to stream your favorite tunes to a Sonos One and a HomePod simultaneously, should that strike your fancy. As with the Google Home app, the mission control app for Chromecast devices, you’ll use the iOS Home app to label and organize your different speakers.

AirPlay 2 is baked into both iOS 11 and MacOS 10.13 High Sierra, so whether you’re using an Apple mobile device or computer, you’ll have full control of audio playback. The same goes for the Apple TV and Apple TV 4Kstreaming devices. TvOS 11 (launched in the fall of 2017) turns your Apple TV into a “sender” device as well as a “receiver” device, so if you’ve got a traditional audio system hooked up to the Apple TV, that will become part of the AirPlay ecosystem as well, even if the speakers don’t support Airplay 2 directly.

As AirPlay 2 is an open API, any developer or manufacturer can apply to Apple to add support to their app or device, so unlike Sonos (for example), you won’t need to play music from one specific app.

What works with AirPlay 2?

Beoplay M3

As previously mentioned, the list of AirPlay 2 “sender” devices is fairly short, comprising mostly iOS devices (they’ll need iOS 11) and Mac computers (MacOS 10.13) — it won’t work on any devices made before 2011. The list of “receiver” devices is also fairly short for now, but it’ll keep getting bigger over time. At CES, Bang & Olufsen teased AirPlay 2 support for a number of speakers and audio systems, and, of course, the HomePod will be supported (in fact, it doesn’t even support Bluetooth — just AirPlay).

Apple has partnered with several brands whose products will support AirPlay 2 in the coming months and years:

Bang & Olufsen

Beats

Bluesound

Bose

Bowers & Wilkins

Definitive Technology

Denon

Devialet

Libratone

Marantz

McIntosh

Naim

Polk

As you might expect, this is likely just a small fraction of the companies that plan to add Airplay 2 support to their products eventually. Plus, some existing apps and products can be updated to support AirPlay 2, in addition to newly developed apps and products. So, if you’re in possession of some swanky, Wi-Fi-enabled B&W speakers, don’t throw them out the window just yet!



helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.