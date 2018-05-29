Irondale passes occupational tax

The Irondale City Council has voted to implement a 1% occupational tax.

Councilors said this is a decision they hate to make but need to make.

Two city councilors (Robby Wilson and John London) were not present for tonight’s public hearing and vote. Of those present, two voted for, one voted against.

Irondale's mayor said this occupational tax will address the city’s $1.6 million budget deficit. Councilors were asked if they’ve calculated the revenue this tax would bring in but said they have not.

Before councilors voted to approve the tax, Councilor David Spivey said he would love nothing more to see this repealed or reduced as soon as possible.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.