Tuscaloosa man, 67, charged with sexual abuse of a child

Tuscaloosa police have charged a man with sexual abuse of a child less than 12-years-old.
James Don Edwards, 67, was arrested shortly after the complaint was made.
Investigators interviewed both the victim and Edwards and determined that there was probable cause for an arrest.
He is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail where he is behind held on a $30,000 bond.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.