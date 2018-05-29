Tuscaloosa man, 67, charged with sexual abuse of a child

Tuscaloosa police have charged a man with sexual abuse of a child less than 12-years-old.

James Don Edwards, 67, was arrested shortly after the complaint was made.

Investigators interviewed both the victim and Edwards and determined that there was probable cause for an arrest.

He is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail where he is behind held on a $30,000 bond.

