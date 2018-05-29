AP sources: US to impose limits on some Chinese visas - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

AP sources: US to impose limits on some Chinese visas

(Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP). Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Britain's Prince Andrew at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. (Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP). Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Britain's Prince Andrew at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, May 29, 2018.

By JOSH LEDERMAN and TED BRIDIS
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration plans to shorten the length of validity for some visas issued to Chinese citizens, the State Department said Tuesday, as President Donald Trump works to counter alleged theft of U.S. intellectual property by Beijing.

The changes begin June 11. The State Department said that under the new policy, U.S. consular officers may limit how long visas are valid, rather than the usual practice of issuing them for the maximum possible length.

The State Department did not provide specifics. But a U.S. official said that according to instructions sent to U.S. embassies and consulates, Chinese graduate students will be limited to one-year visas if they are studying in fields like robotics, aviation and high-tech manufacturing. China identified those areas as priorities in its "Made in China" 2025 manufacturing plan.

The instructions also say that Chinese citizens seeking visas will need special clearance from multiple U.S. agencies if they work as researchers or managers for companies on a U.S. Commerce Department list of entities requiring higher scrutiny. Those clearances are expected to take months for each visa application, the official said. The official wasn't authorized to comment publicly and requested anonymity.

The application process itself won't change, the State Department said.

The changes come as Trump seeks to crack down on China's trade practices, especially those related to cutting-edge industries that Beijing wants to dominate. On Tuesday, Trump renewed his threat to place 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese goods, in retaliation for what his administration says are China's unfair trade practices.

The changes were foreshadowed in Trump's national security strategy issued in December. That document said the U.S. would review and tighten visa procedures "to reduce economic theft by non-traditional intelligence collectors." It specifically mentioned possible restrictions on visas for foreign students studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Man tied to California blast victim freed, charge dropped

    Man tied to California blast victim freed, charge dropped

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 1:35 PM EDT2018-05-29 17:35:33 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 8:35 PM EDT2018-05-30 00:35:33 GMT
    (Melanie Grunder via AP,File). FILE - This Feb. 24, 2018 file photo released by Melanie Grunder shows Stephen Beal in Newbury Park, Calif. Prosecutors have dropped charges against Beal, arrested on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed hi...(Melanie Grunder via AP,File). FILE - This Feb. 24, 2018 file photo released by Melanie Grunder shows Stephen Beal in Newbury Park, Calif. Prosecutors have dropped charges against Beal, arrested on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed hi...
    Prosecutors are asking a court to dismiss charges against a Southern California man arrested on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed his former girlfriend at her day spa.More >>
    Prosecutors are asking a court to dismiss charges against a Southern California man arrested on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed his former girlfriend at her day spa.More >>

  • Fellow military vet to succeed Greitens as Missouri governor

    Fellow military vet to succeed Greitens as Missouri governor

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 8:15 PM EDT2018-05-30 00:15:47 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 8:30 PM EDT2018-05-30 00:30:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File). FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, left, talks to Lt. Gov. Mike Parson during the Governor's Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo. Greitens abruptly announced his r...(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File). FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, left, talks to Lt. Gov. Mike Parson during the Governor's Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo. Greitens abruptly announced his r...
    Eric Greitens' abrupt resignation as Missouri governor has elevated another Republican military veteran to the office, but one with more experience in working with state lawmakers.More >>
    Eric Greitens' abrupt resignation as Missouri governor has elevated another Republican military veteran to the office, but one with more experience in working with state lawmakers.More >>

  • The Latest: Parson: Gretiens resignation will heal state

    The Latest: Parson: Gretiens resignation will heal state

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 6:05 PM EDT2018-05-29 22:05:28 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 8:30 PM EDT2018-05-30 00:30:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this May 17, 2018 file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens looks on before speaking at an event near the capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens, a sometimes brash outsider whose unconventional resume as a Rhode...(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this May 17, 2018 file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens looks on before speaking at an event near the capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens, a sometimes brash outsider whose unconventional resume as a Rhode...
    Republican leaders in the Missouri House say GOP Gov. Eric Greitens has "put the best interest" of the state's residents first in deciding to resign.More >>
    Republican leaders in the Missouri House say GOP Gov. Eric Greitens has "put the best interest" of the state's residents first in deciding to resign.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly