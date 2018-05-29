11-year-old praised after armed robbery at his Tarrant home

Councilors said this is a decision they hate to make but need to make.More >>
Councilors said this is a decision they hate to make but need to make.More >>
A warning from the FBI..Reboot your router to stop Russian-Linked malware.More >>
A warning from the FBI..Reboot your router to stop Russian-Linked malware.More >>
One person has died in a Tuesday morning crash on I-65 in Cullman County, according to authorities.More >>
One person has died in a Tuesday morning crash on I-65 in Cullman County, according to authorities.More >>
Tuscaloosa police have charged a man with sexual abuse of a child less than 12-years-old.More >>
Tuscaloosa police have charged a man with sexual abuse of a child less than 12-years-old.More >>
An 11-year old Tarrant boy is being praised for his cool head and quick thinking under pressure, after an armed man broke into his family's home Tuesday morning.More >>
An 11-year old Tarrant boy is being praised for his cool head and quick thinking under pressure, after an armed man broke into his family's home Tuesday morning.More >>