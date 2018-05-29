Editorial: Heroes Among Us

The following is an editorial from WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Tuesday, May 29, 2018:

Last Friday, yet another school shooting took place. This time at a middle school in Noblesville, Indiana again at the hand of a fellow student. A student after receiving permission to leave his classroom returns inexplicably armed and firing at all in the classroom he just left.

This could have easily been another horrific mass school shooting story had it not been for the bravery of one teacher, Jason Seaman. Jason who was shot while tackling and disarming the student inside his classroom said that his swift decisions "were the only acceptable actions" to save his seventh-grade students. Jason was shot three times. Let no one ever say there aren’t heroes among us. Jason epitomized all that’s good in the world as he put the lives of students in his classroom ahead of his own. May we all be lucky enough to have a “Jason” between a maniac and our children.

In the weeks and months ahead, the mental state of the student who took it upon himself to attempt to take the lives of others will come under intense scrutiny. The security of our schools will be called into question and the debate on guns will once again reach a fevered pitch. All expected and understood given the circumstances.

As all of these important conversations reignite, we felt it was only right to acknowledge the good and bravery in a man named Jason as we continue to wrestle with the evil and cowardice displayed by another. Let history record his selfless deed as a hero among us.

If you would like to respond to this editorial, email editorials@wbrc.com, write to:

Editorials

P.O. Box 6

Birmingham, Alabama 35201

Or call (205) 583-4328.

Your comments may be used on WBRC or on WBRC.com.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.