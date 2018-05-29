Official says Cohen prosecutors will get phone contents soon - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Official says Cohen prosecutors will get phone contents soon

NEW YORK (AP) - A court-appointed official reviewing materials seized in FBI raids on President Donald Trump's personal lawyer says prosecutors are likely to get their first look at over a million pieces of data from three of his phones on Wednesday.

The report by special master Barbara Jones was submitted to U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood late Tuesday in advance of a Wednesday hearing on legal issues related to the April 9 raids on Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

Prosecutors have said they are investigating Cohen's personal business dealings. He has not been charged.

Jones said none of the over a million items in the electronic contents of the phones were designated as subject to attorney-client privilege or highly personal by lawyers for Cohen, Trump or the Trump Organization.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Classes resume at Texas school where gunman killed 10 people

    Classes resume at Texas school where gunman killed 10 people

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:55:26 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 7:13 PM EDT2018-05-29 23:13:05 GMT
    (Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...
    Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.More >>
    Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.More >>

  • Search continues for toddler after Amber Alert canceled

    Search continues for toddler after Amber Alert canceled

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:45:15 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 7:13 PM EDT2018-05-29 23:13:03 GMT
    Amber Alert canceled for a missing toddler whose mother was found buried on the upstate New York farm where she worked; no reason given.More >>
    Amber Alert canceled for a missing toddler whose mother was found buried on the upstate New York farm where she worked; no reason given.More >>

  • Man tied to California blast victim freed, charge dropped

    Man tied to California blast victim freed, charge dropped

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 1:35 PM EDT2018-05-29 17:35:33 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 7:13 PM EDT2018-05-29 23:13:02 GMT
    (Melanie Grunder via AP,File). FILE - This Feb. 24, 2018 file photo released by Melanie Grunder shows Stephen Beal in Newbury Park, Calif. Prosecutors have dropped charges against Beal, arrested on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed hi...(Melanie Grunder via AP,File). FILE - This Feb. 24, 2018 file photo released by Melanie Grunder shows Stephen Beal in Newbury Park, Calif. Prosecutors have dropped charges against Beal, arrested on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed hi...
    Prosecutors are asking a court to dismiss charges against a Southern California man arrested on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed his former girlfriend at her day spa.More >>
    Prosecutors are asking a court to dismiss charges against a Southern California man arrested on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed his former girlfriend at her day spa.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly