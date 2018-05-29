Official says Cohen prosecutors will get phone contents soon

NEW YORK (AP) - A court-appointed official reviewing materials seized in FBI raids on President Donald Trump's personal lawyer says prosecutors are likely to get their first look at over a million pieces of data from three of his phones on Wednesday.

The report by special master Barbara Jones was submitted to U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood late Tuesday in advance of a Wednesday hearing on legal issues related to the April 9 raids on Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

Prosecutors have said they are investigating Cohen's personal business dealings. He has not been charged.

Jones said none of the over a million items in the electronic contents of the phones were designated as subject to attorney-client privilege or highly personal by lawyers for Cohen, Trump or the Trump Organization.

