Have a listen: These are the best movie soundtracks of all time

Movie magic isn’t just on the screen —it’s also in your ears. We’re not just talking about excellent sound design or breathtaking surround sound technology like Dolby Atmos or DTS:X. We’re talking about the music, man.

Long after you exit the theater andfloss the popcorn out of your teeth, the best film soundtracks stick in your head. Sometimes you sing along to them with your family and friends, like the incredible first lineof Star Wars (you’re hearing it right now, aren’t you). Other times,you’re not even aware how integral they really are (the hollow austerity ofInterstellar, for example). But they’re always there, viscerally drawing out your emotions.

To celebrate these cinematic musical masterpieces, we’ve put together a list of our favorite film soundtracks, separated by scores and soundtrack compilations, in no particular order. Whether you’re a lover of the purpose-composed epics that propel your favorite films’ plot points, or a follower of the perfectly assembled playlist that colors a film’soverall tone, you’ll find something to love below.

Star Wars saga John Williams Arguably the most iconic film music ever written, John Williams' epic themesfor theStar Warsfilmsare not onlyinstantly recognizable around the globe, but they also created a film score renaissance, bringing back the grandiosescores from cinema's earlier days.To create the Star Wars backdrop, the legendary composer drew heavily from space-themed classical compositions like Gustav Holst'sPlanets series, using diverse layers of strings, horns sewn with unforgettablemelodies to capture the emotions of the space opera set a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. As for Williams, get used to hearing about him, as the iconic composer's nameis repeated heavilythroughout this list.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy Howard Shore Massive choirs, huge drums, and epic brass ensemblesjoin soft and supple woodwinds and strings in composer Howard Shore's soundtrack for theLord of the Ringstrilogy. It's a diverse array of sounds that showcases a wide universe of creatures and magic, using techniques like odd time signatures and Celtic violin melodies to spawn feelings of tension and release thatfit well inside the epic three-part storyline.

Indiana Jonesseries John Williams John Williams uses various percussion instruments and dissonant melodic structures to bring a sense of adventure to theIndiana Jones franchise'smusic. He also drawson concepts like simple repeating melodies in this case among the catchiest film themes ever written to help propel the story through each act.

'Interstellar' Hans Zimmer Slow, sparse, and haunting, Hans Zimmer'sInterstellarscore moves through your ears like a dust cloud in the vast emptiness of space. Strings and organ float languidly throughout director Christopher Nolan's space epic, a musical backdrop that invites deep introspective thought, and brilliantly drawsyour eyes to the beautiful shots on screen.

JurassicPark seriesJohn Williams Shimmering bells and slow-moving vocal backgroundsmake out the scores of the Jurassic Park films, a series of works that Williams once called "these kind of funny ballets." To mix the primal and the modern, the score includes a plenty of percussion instruments and subtly mixed synthesizers, pitting ancient sounds against the most contemporarytones (and, for you music nerds, that epic flat 7).

'The Godfather'Nino Rota There is a distinct tinge of the old world in the warbly trumpet and string tones composed by Nino Rota for theGodfatherscore a group of melancholy compositions with an eye firmly planted on classic Italy. Beautiful accordion-driven waltzes meet jazzy swing music, with all the songs woven together by dark and somber orchestral music.

Christopher Nolan'sBatman trilogy James Newton Howard and Hans Zimmer Co-composers Hans Zimmer and James Newton Howard did well to avoid superhero tropes in their score for Christopher Nolan's dark Batman trilogy, going so far as to hold backintroducing a main theme until almost the end of the first film. Instead, the pair used deep drum, synthesizer, and brass tones, creating aBatman franchise that felt more primal than anything before it. Holding off till nearly the last moment makes the theme all the more dramatic when it finally does arrive.

Back to the Future trilogy Alan Silvestri There's a playful and mysterious natureto the sounds oftheBack to the Future trilogy, withcomposerAlan Silvestri using shimmery harp and percussion tones for fun-loving moments, as well as deep horn cues for fast-paced intensity. Like many others on this list, recurring melodic themes play a huge role in drawing your ear, with the main theme typically appearing in a cloud of brass and strings. And while the orchestral numbers are fantastic, we can'tleave out Huey Lewis here, who pumped out some of his catchiest '80s hits for the original film. That's the power of love, folks.

'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' John Williams The spirit of the wizarding world is perfectly captured by John Williams onHedwig's Theme, a mysterious keyboard-driven ballad that appears throughout the firstHarry Potter film. In general, Williams shows off his intimateside on this score, with many quick-paced horn and string lines underlying the longer, more melodic elements of the music.

'Jaws'John Williams The bold, ominous main theme crafted by Williams for theJawsfranchise is a work of simpleand elegant genius. Slowly creeping into your ears like the sight of the massive shark itself, the composerbuilds tension over time, eventually bursting into your head with sharp, tooth-liketones.

'Psycho' Bernard Herrmann The slow-building, high-pitched string wail composed by Bernard Hermann for the iconic shower scene in Alfred Hitchcock'sPsychoremains among the mostpanic-inducing sounds in the history of modern cinema. The remainder of Hermann's strings-only soundtrack perfectly complements the black-and-white classic, creating a constant air of suspense throughout what remains one of cinema's bestthrillers.

'The Magnificent Seven'(1960) Elmer Bernstein The essenceof the American frontier was perfectly captured by composer Elmer Bernstein in his classic (and utterly hummable) theme forThe Magnificent Seven, with a gently flowing string melody and quick-paced woodwinds, brass, and percussion cues. In fact, the soundtrack is so catchy, it was repurposed for advertising by both Marlboro cigarettes and Victoria bee,r as well as the classic James Bond film Moonraker, among numerous other references.

'E.T. the Extra Terrestrial'John Williams The score forE.T.the Extra Terrestrialresembles Williams' work on theoriginalStar Warstrilogy in many ways. Though not quite as melody-focused as the Star Wars compositions, the musical landscape is driven by deep woodwind tones, shimmering strings, and soft flutes a group of sounds that helps humanize the strange alienon screen, and showcases his overall emotion and fear of the darker side of humanity.

'Blade Runner'Vangelis Classic '80s synthesizer tones and epic string arrangements transport the listener instantly to Ridley Scott's dark dystopia, with recurring bell tones that call out through a constant musical mist. Though each song feels unique from the saxophone-ladenWait for Me to the soft female vocals ofRachel's Song there is a reverb-soaked mystery to everything on Vangelis' soundtrack that helps the elements of the film flow together.