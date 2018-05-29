Have a listen: These are the best movie soundtracks of all time

Movie magic isn’t just on the screen —it’s also in your ears. We’re not just talking about excellent sound design or breathtaking surround sound technology like Dolby Atmos or DTS:X. We’re talking about the music, man.
Long after you exit the theater andfloss the popcorn out of your teeth, the best film soundtracks stick in your head. Sometimes you sing along to them with your family and friends, like the incredible first lineof Star Wars (you’re hearing it right now, aren’t you). Other times,you’re not even aware how integral they really are (the hollow austerity ofInterstellar, for example). But they’re always there, viscerally drawing out your emotions.
To celebrate these cinematic musical masterpieces, we’ve put together a list of our favorite film soundtracks, separated by scores and soundtrack compilations, in no particular order. Whether you’re a lover of the purpose-composed epics that propel your favorite films’ plot points, or a follower of the perfectly assembled playlist that colors a film’soverall tone, you’ll find something to love below.
Arguably the most iconic film music ever written, John Williams’ epic themesfor theStar Warsfilmsare not onlyinstantly recognizable around the globe, but they also created a film score renaissance, bringing back the grandiosescores from cinema’s earlier days.To create the Star Wars backdrop, the legendary composer drew heavily from space-themed classical compositions like Gustav Holst’sPlanets series, using diverse layers of strings, horns sewn with unforgettablemelodies to capture the emotions of the space opera set a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. As for Williams, get used to hearing about him, as the iconic composer’s nameis repeated heavilythroughout this list.
Massive choirs, huge drums, and epic brass ensemblesjoin soft and supple woodwinds and strings in composer Howard Shore’s soundtrack for theLord of the Ringstrilogy. It’s a diverse array of sounds that showcases a wide universe of creatures and magic, using techniques like odd time signatures and Celtic violin melodies to spawn feelings of tension and release thatfit well inside the epic three-part storyline.
John Williams uses various percussion instruments and dissonant melodic structures to bring a sense of adventure to theIndiana Jones franchise’smusic. He also drawson concepts like simple repeating melodies in this case among the catchiest film themes ever written to help propel the story through each act.
Slow, sparse, and haunting, Hans Zimmer’sInterstellarscore moves through your ears like a dust cloud in the vast emptiness of space. Strings and organ float languidly throughout director Christopher Nolan’s space epic, a musical backdrop that invites deep introspective thought, and brilliantly drawsyour eyes to the beautiful shots on screen.
Shimmering bells and slow-moving vocal backgroundsmake out the scores of the Jurassic Park films, a series of works that Williams once called “these kind of funny ballets.” To mix the primal and the modern, the score includes a plenty of percussion instruments and subtly mixed synthesizers, pitting ancient sounds against the most contemporarytones (and, for you music nerds, that epic flat 7).
There is a distinct tinge of the old world in the warbly trumpet and string tones composed by Nino Rota for theGodfatherscore a group of melancholy compositions with an eye firmly planted on classic Italy. Beautiful accordion-driven waltzes meet jazzy swing music, with all the songs woven together by dark and somber orchestral music.
Co-composers Hans Zimmer and James Newton Howard did well to avoid superhero tropes in their score for Christopher Nolan’s dark Batman trilogy, going so far as to hold backintroducing a main theme until almost the end of the first film. Instead, the pair used deep drum, synthesizer, and brass tones, creating aBatman franchise that felt more primal than anything before it. Holding off till nearly the last moment makes the theme all the more dramatic when it finally does arrive.
There’s a playful and mysterious natureto the sounds oftheBack to the Future trilogy, withcomposerAlan Silvestri using shimmery harp and percussion tones for fun-loving moments, as well as deep horn cues for fast-paced intensity. Like many others on this list, recurring melodic themes play a huge role in drawing your ear, with the main theme typically appearing in a cloud of brass and strings. And while the orchestral numbers are fantastic, we can’tleave out Huey Lewis here, who pumped out some of his catchiest ’80s hits for the original film. That’s the power of love, folks.
The spirit of the wizarding world is perfectly captured by John Williams onHedwig’s Theme, a mysterious keyboard-driven ballad that appears throughout the firstHarry Potter film. In general, Williams shows off his intimateside on this score, with many quick-paced horn and string lines underlying the longer, more melodic elements of the music.
The bold, ominous main theme crafted by Williams for theJawsfranchise is a work of simpleand elegant genius. Slowly creeping into your ears like the sight of the massive shark itself, the composerbuilds tension over time, eventually bursting into your head with sharp, tooth-liketones.
The slow-building, high-pitched string wail composed by Bernard Hermann for the iconic shower scene in Alfred Hitchcock’sPsychoremains among the mostpanic-inducing sounds in the history of modern cinema. The remainder of Hermann’s strings-only soundtrack perfectly complements the black-and-white classic, creating a constant air of suspense throughout what remains one of cinema’s bestthrillers.
The essenceof the American frontier was perfectly captured by composer Elmer Bernstein in his classic (and utterly hummable) theme forThe Magnificent Seven, with a gently flowing string melody and quick-paced woodwinds, brass, and percussion cues. In fact, the soundtrack is so catchy, it was repurposed for advertising by both Marlboro cigarettes and Victoria bee,r as well as the classic James Bond film Moonraker, among numerous other references.
The score forE.T.the Extra Terrestrialresembles Williams’ work on theoriginalStar Warstrilogy in many ways. Though not quite as melody-focused as the Star Wars compositions, the musical landscape is driven by deep woodwind tones, shimmering strings, and soft flutes a group of sounds that helps humanize the strange alienon screen, and showcases his overall emotion and fear of the darker side of humanity.
Classic ’80s synthesizer tones and epic string arrangements transport the listener instantly to Ridley Scott’s dark dystopia, with recurring bell tones that call out through a constant musical mist. Though each song feels unique from the saxophone-ladenWait for Me to the soft female vocals ofRachel’s Song there is a reverb-soaked mystery to everything on Vangelis’ soundtrack that helps the elements of the film flow together.
The playful and poetic nature of both main characters inButch Cassidy and the Sundance Kidis well-reflected in the musical accompaniment of Burt Bacharach, who uses classic tones like out-of-tune piano and melds them with more modern string and horn arrangements. It’s a score that sounds equal parts Broadway musical and country classic.
Producer T Bone Burnett’s playful, handpicked mix of Appalachian folk songshas been certified eight times platinum since the film’s release easily ranking among the most successful compilation soundtracks of all time. The songs are elegant interpretations of classics that feature acoustic guitar, mandolin, and various other folk instruments, and are often driven by beautiful vocal harmonies.
The producers of this rom-com centered around music snobs reportedly listened tomore than2,000 different songs to come up with the film’s 70 musical cues a job thatresulted in one of the most critically acclaimed indie music soundtracks ever assembled. Previously obscurerecordings like The Beta Band’sThe Three E.P.’s saw a massive increase in popularity following the film’s release, and helped the film encapsulate the world of rocknerds in a way that feels (and sounds) utterly authentic.
Director Martin Scorsese decided to pick only music that could have been heard at the time each specific scene was setfor his gangster classicGoodfellas. But though that was his only hard-and-fast rule, in general, the director has said his jazz-driven choices were designed to coincide with the emotions of the characters and the happenings in each scene. As such, music plays a key role in the film, with various vocal lines from jazz classics often intersecting with on-screen dialogue.
The gritty surf rock and soul music at the heart of Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction adds a certain something to the long, wordyscenes in the film, releasing tension in a cathartic and cool manner throughout. Tarantino’s choices also helped revive the then-fading genre of surf rock in the American and international consciousness, with musicians like Dick Dale seeing a revival in popularity throughout the ’90s.
Classic songs from groups like Led Zeppelin, Yes, and David Bowie help fully develop the time stamp ofAlmost Famous, which centers on an up-and-coming band during the 1970s. Contemplative musical choices also provide context to each character’s thoughts and emotions, adding an important depth to what you see on screen.
Theworld’s most perfect disco soundtrack can be heard onSaturday Night Fever, a Bee Gees-led group of songsthat has been certified 15 times platinum in the decades since its ’70s release. Helping to propel John Travolta’s dancemoves, the soundtrack epitomized the disco scene in the United States at the time.
Spike Lee’s classic urban comedy/dramaDo The Right Thing relies heavily on a compilation of cassette hip-hop, pop, and rhythm and blues, and provided a launchpad for now-famous songs like Public Enemy’sFight The Power. In addition to helping grow hip-hop’s popularity, it also serves as atrue-to-era backdrop for late-’80s Brooklyn, making the film feel more authentic overall.
Director Danny Boyle’s film about the drug-filledU.K. undergroundfeatures the sounds of iconic musicians like Iggy Pop and bands like Primal Scream and New Order. It’s a rough-and-tumble group of songs that fits the heroin addicts’ dingy lifestyle like a glove, and has been long hailed by audiences and critics alike as among the best ever compiled.
Though some of the songs performed on the Oncesoundtrack by songwriters andco-starsGlen Hansard and Markta Irglov were written explicitly for the film, most were already recorded by the pair on an album calledThe Swell Season. Subtle and moving, the duo’s vocal-driven folk helped propel the film about a struggling musician to international acclaim, and helped grow their own careers as independent artists.
Actor/director Zach Braff made huge waves in the music world with his song choices on classic indie filmGarden State, helpingsend now-legendary indie acts like Iron and Wine and The Shins to huge new heights.
Produced by modern hip-hop icon Kendrick Lamar, the soundtrack to Marvel’s fantasticBlack Pantherpaired perfectly with the film, much of which took place in the fictional hypermodern nation of Wakanda. Performances by Lamar Top Dawg Entertainment labelmates like SZA and Schoolboy Q bring modern beat music, helping draw viewers even further inside of the action on screen.
Softly sung ballads from folk legendsSimon and Garfunkel accompany the sticky conflicts that appear throughoutThe Graduate. Complex and haunting songs like The Sound of Silence appear numerous times throughout the film, helping to drive the plot and the audience’s perspective to new and interesting places.
While the gorgeous acousticcovers of David Bowie classicssung in Portuguese inWes Anderson’sLife Aquatic were performed by guitarist Seu George specifically for the film, they are joined by numerous hitsfrom Bowie and artists like The Stooges and The Zombies. It’s a group of songs with a unique and interesting outward aesthetic, a reworked bit of modernity that joins well with Anderson’s heavily curated visuals. We could have picked any number of Anderson films for this one — his love of The Kinks helped make the band cool for a whole new generation — but this one really hits home.
Classic comedyThe Blues Brothers relies heavily on a raucous soundtrack fullof vintage blues, jazz, and R&B songs, reinterpreted to fit the adopted personalities of the two lead characters and their band. It’s a high-energy compilation with deep grooves and great horn accompaniment that gives the film an extremely fun-loving feel.
Epic classical works from composers like Johann Strauss II and Aram Khachaturian provide the epic and eerie musical backdrops in Stanley Kubrick’s iconic sci-fi classic, givingthe beautiful, revolutionary effects and camera worka deep sense of mystery.
Director Edgar Wright’s musical heist filmBaby Driver choreographs entire fight scenes to classic tunes by The Beach Boys, T. Rex, and others, with subtle on-screen references to each track bringing an extra dimension to the drama. With sounds coordinated to perfection by a team led by two-time Emmy nominee Julian Slater (Mad Max: Fury Road), the film blends music, choreography, and action in an incredibly vibrant and unique way, easily ranking the soundtrack among the most interesting of all time.
Looking for more great music to get you through the day? Be sure to check out our lists of the best songs to work to, best songs about money, catchiest songs of all time, best new songs to stream,and albums of the year.
helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.