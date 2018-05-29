Here’s every Xbox One X Enhanced game that supports 4K resolution

The Xbox One X clocks in as the most powerful video game console ever created.To maximize its increase in power, a number of games have received dedicated patches optimizing them for 4K visuals and better performance. These games, which Microsoft calls “Xbox One X Enhanced,” are the best showpieces for your new Xbox One X hardware, especially if you’re pairing itwith a4K TV.
In addition to running in 4K,Xbox One XEnhanced games come with other clear upgrades. Players with 1080p resolution screens get supersampling on all games, which means the 4K games will still look better on your 1080p HDTV, even if it doesn’t support 4K. Enhanced games also feature faster load times and better frame rates all around, all of which should alleviate a few long-standingcriticisms of the Xbox One.
Here is the complete rundown of everyXbox One X Enhancedgame, including every one that runs in 4K.
|Game
|4K?
|HDR?
|Other features?
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|No
|No
|A Way Out
|No
|No
|Option for better resolution or higher frame rate.
|Aaero
|Yes
|No
|Agents of Mayhem
|Yes
|Yes
|Enhanced reflections.
|Alteric
|Yes
|No
|Ancestors Legacy
|Yes
|No
|Anthem
|No
|No
|AO Tennis
|Yes
|Yes
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|No
|Yes
|60 fps at 1080p, larger player limit, players can explore independently in split screen.
|The Artful Escape
|No
|No
|Ashen
|No
|No
|Ashes Cricket
|Yes
|Yes
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|Yes
|Yes
|Better image quality on 1080p displays. Longer draw distance.
|Assault Android Cactus
|Yes
|No
|Astroneer
|Yes
|No
|Attack on Titan 2
|No
|No
|Away: Journey to the Unexpected
|No
|No
|Battle Chasers: Nightwar
|Yes
|No
|Battlerite
|No
|No
|Battlezone Gold Edition
|Yes
|Yes
|Below
|Yes
|No
|Biomutant
|Yes
|No
|Black Desert
|No
|No
|Brawlout
|Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
|Yes
|No
|Burnout Paradise Remastered
|Yes
|No
|Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
|Yes
|No
|Call of Duty: WWII
|Yes
|Yes
|Casey Powell Lacross 18
|Yes
|Yes
|Candleman
|Yes
|No
|Chess Ultra
|No
|Yes
|Cities: Skylines
|Yes
|No
|City of Brass
|Yes
|Yes
|Claybook
|Yes
|No
|Code Vein
|No
|No
|Conan Exiles
|No
|No
|Improved resolution, draw distance, texture quality, and shadow quality.
|Crackdown 3
|Yes
|Yes
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|Yes
|Yes
|The Crew 2
|No
|No
|Crossout
|Yes
|No
|Danger Zone
|Dark and Light
|No
|No
|Dark Souls: Remastered
|No
|No
|Darksiders: Warmastered Edition
|Yes
|No
|Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition
|Yes
|No
|Darksiders III
|Yes
|No
|The Darwin Project
|No
|No
|DayZ
|No
|No
|Dead Rising 4
|No
|Yes
|Deep Ones
|You
|No
|Deep Rock Galactic
|No
|Yes
|Destiny 2
|Yes
|Yes
|Diablo III: Reaper of Souls — Ultimate Evil Edition
|Yes
|No
|Dishonored 2
|Yes
|No
|Improved shadows, draw distance, and anti-aliasing. Better framerate.
|Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
|Yes
|No
|Improved shadows, draw distance, and anti-aliasing. Better framerate.
|Disneyland Adventures
|Yes
|Yes
|DOOM
|Yes
|No
|Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
|No
|No
|Dragon Ball FighterZ
|No
|No
|Higher resolution.
|Dynasty Warriors 9
|No
|No
|The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
|Yes
|Yes
|Increased draw distance, better shadows, native 4K rendering.
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|Yes
|No
|Dynamic resolution.
|Elex
|Yes
|No
|Elite: Dangerous
|Yes
|No
|Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karhala
|Yes
|No
|Everspace
|No
|No
|The Evil Within 2
|No
|No
|1800p resolution, higher frame rate.
|F1 2017
|Yes
|Yes
|Fable Fortune
|No
|No
|The Fall Part 2: Unbound
|Yes
|No
|Fallout 4
|Yes
|No
|Dynamic resolution, better draw distance and god rays.
|Far Cry 5
|Yes
|Yes
|Farming Simulator 17
|Yes
|No
|Fe
|Yes
|No
|FIFA 18
|Yes
|Yes
|Final Fantasy XV
|Yes
|Yes
|Firewatch
|No
|No
|For Honor
|Yes
|Yes
|Improved water reflections, shadow resolution, distance LOD, and texture filtering.
|Fortnite
|Yes
|No
|Better reflections, anti-aliasing, draw distance, shadows, foliage, and textures.
|Forza Horizon 3
|Yes
|Yes
|Native 4K resolution, improved reflections, increased draw distances, improved textures
|Forza Motorsport 7
|Yes
|Yes
|60 frames per second.
|Gears of War 4
|Yes
|Yes
|Locked 60 fps 1080p option. Better draw distance, reflections, lights, and textures.
|Ghost Recon: Wildlands
|Yes
|Yes
|Improved draw distances, better terrain.
|Gravel
|No
|Yes
|GRIP
|No
|No
|Greedfall
|No
|No
|Gridd: Retroenhanced
|Yes
|Yes
|Grim Legends 3: The Dark City
|Yes
|No
|Guilt Battle Arena
|Yes
|No
|Halo 5: Guardians
|Yes
|No
|Faster load times.
|Halo: The Master Chief Collection
|No
|No
|Halo Wars 2
|Yes
|Yes
|Faster loading speeds, better visual fidelity.
|Hand of Fate 2
|Yes
|No
|Better ambient occlusion, unlocked frame rate option.
|Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
|Yes
|Yes
|Hello Neighbor
|Yes
|No
|Hitman
|Yes
|Yes
|60 frames per second.
|Homefront: The Revolution
|No
|Yes
|1800p resolution. Better frame rate, better textures.
|Hyper Sentinel
|Yes
|No
|Immortal Redneck
|Yes
|No
|Immortal: Unchained
|Yes
|No
|The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III
|Yes
|No
|The Invisible Hours
|Yes
|Yes
|Injustice 2
|No
|Yes
|
|Jurassic World Evolution
|Yes
|Yes
|Killer Instinct
|Yes
|No
|Killing Floor 2
|No
|No
|1800p resolution.
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance
|No
|No
|1440p resolution, better shadows, better lighting.
|L.A. Noire
|Yes
|Yes
|The Last Night
|No
|No
|The Long Dark
|No
|No
|LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2
|No
|No
|Life is Strange: Before the Storm
|Yes
|No
|Madden NFL 18
|Yes
|Yes
|Mafia III
|Yes
|Yes
|Better ambient occlusion, shadows, geometry detail.
|Mantis Burn Racing
|Yes
|Yes
|Marble Void
|Yes
|No
|Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
|No
|No
|Higher resolution.
|Masters of Anima
|No
|No
|Metal Gear Survive
|No
|Yes
|Metro: Exodus
|No
|No
|Metropolis: Lux Obscura
|Yes
|No
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War
|Yes
|Yes
|Dynamic resolution scaling, increased draw distances, better texture detail, better shadows and lighting, more vegetation.
|Minecraft
|Yes
|Yes
|Minion Masters
|No
|No
|Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame
|No
|No
|Monster Hunter: World
|No
|Yes
|Morphite
|Yes
|No
|MotoGP 18
|No
|No
|MX vs. ATV All Out
|Yes
|No
|MXGP Pro
|No
|Yes
|NBA 2K18
|Yes
|Yes
|60 frames per second.
|NBA Live 18
|Yes
|No
|Need for Speed Payback
|Yes
|No
|NHL 18
|Yes
|No
|Nightmares from the Deep 3: Davy Jones
|Yes
|No
|Nine Parchments
|Yes
|No
|No Man’s Sky
|Yes
|Yes
|North
|Yes
|No
|Okami HD
|Yes
|No
|One Eyed Kutkh
|Yes
|No
|Onrush
|Yes
|Yes
|Ooblets
|No
|No
|Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|Yes
|No
|Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles
|Yes
|No
|Outlast 2
|Yes
|Yes
|Overwatch
|Yes
|Paladins
|Yes
|No
|60 frames per second
|Path of Exile
|Yes
|No
|PixARK
|No
|No
|PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
|Yes
|Yes
|Portal Knights
|Yes
|No
|Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
|Yes
|Yes
|Project Cars 2
|No
|Yes
|Q.U.B.E. 2
|Yes
|No
|Quantum Break
|No
|No
|Full download will push file size to 178GB.
|Raiders of the Broken Planet
|No
|Yes
|Railway Empire
|Yes
|Yes
|Real Farm
|No
|No
|ReCore: Definitive Edition
|No
|Yes
|Redout: Lightspeed Edition
|Yes
|No
|Resident Evil 7
|Yes
|Yes
|Rime
|No
|No
|Rise of the Tomb Raider
|Yes
|Yes
|Higher frame rates, better anti-aliasing, better lighting and shadows, improved reflections.
|Riverbond
|No
|No
|Roblox
|No
|No
|Robocraft Infinity
|No
|No
|Rocket League
|No
|No
|Rugby 18
|No
|No
|Higher resolution.
|Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure
|Yes
|Yes
|Sea of Thieves
|Yes
|Yes
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider
|Yes
|Yes
|Shining Resonance Refrain
|Yes
|No
|Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption
|No
|No
|Slime Rancher
|Yes
|Yes
|SMITE
|Yes
|No
|60 frames per second.
|Snake Pass
|Yes
|Yes
|Sonic Forces
|No
|No
|Resolution varies from stage to stage.
|Sonic Mania
|Yes
|No
|Spintires: Mudrunner
|Yes
|No
|Spiral Splatter
|Yes
|No
|Spyro Reignited Trilogy
|No
|No
|Starpoint Gemini Warlords
|Yes
|No
|Star Wars: Battlefront II
|No
|Yes
|State of Decay 2
|Yes
|Yes
|Steep
|No
|Yes
|Strange Brigade
|Yes
|Yes
|Sudden Strike 4
|Yes
|No
|Superhot
|No
|No
|Super Lucky’s Tale
|Yes
|No
|Super Mega Baseball 2
|No
|No
|Super Night Riders
|Yes
|No
|The Surge
|No
|Yes
|Surviving Mars
|Yes
|No
|Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
|No
|No
|Tacoma
|Yes
|No
|Tennis World Tour
|No
|No
|Tesla vs. Lovecraft
|Yes
|No
|The Hunter: Call of the Wild
|No
|No
|Thumper
|Yes
|No
|Titan Quest
|Yes
|No
|Titanfall 2
|No
|No
|Higher dynamic resolution.
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands
|No
|Yes
|Enhanced resolution
|Tom Clancy’s The Division
|Yes
|No
|Improved reflections, shadows, object detail.
|Train Sim World
|No
|No
|Transcripted
|Yes
|No
|Tropico 6
|Yes
|Yes
|TT Isle of Man
|Yes
|No
|UFC 3
|No
|No
|60 frames per second
|Unruly Heroes
|Yes
|Yes
|Vampyr
|No
|No
|The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
|Yes
|No
|Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse
|Yes
|No
|War Thunder
|Yes
|No
|Warframe
|No
|No
|Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor Martyr
|No
|No
|Warhammer: End Times — Vermintide
|Yes
|No
|We Happy Few
|No
|No
|Where Are My Friends?
|Yes
|No
|Wizard of Legend
|Yes
|No
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|Yes
|Yes
|Better textures and shadows. “Performance mode” with higher fram erate.
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
|Yes
|No
|Dynamic resolution.
|World of Tanks
|Yes
|Yes
|WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
|Yes
|No
|WWE 2K18
|No
|No
|XCOM 2
|No
|No
|Higher resolution, better anti-aliasing
|Zoo Tycoon
|Yes
|Yes
While the list of Xbox One games with Xbox One X enhancements is steadily growing, Microsoft hasn’t forgotten about those with a hankering for nostalgia. As Microsoft continues to add games from the Xbox and Xbox 360 to its backward compatibility list, it’s also giving some of those games free updates to add enhanced visual features on Xbox One X. The changes increase the pixel count, with some even running in 4K. A few also support 10-bit color depth and/or HDR lighting.
|Game title
|4K?
|HDR?
|Other features?
|Assassin’s Creed
|No
|No
|Higher resolution.
|Black
|No
|No
|Blinx: The Time Sweeper
|No
|No
|4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One).
|BloodRayne 2
|No
|No
|Breakdown
|No
|No
|4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One).
|Conker: Live & Reloaded
|No
|No
|4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One).
|Crackdown
|Yes
|No
|Crimson Skies: Road to Revenge
|No
|No
|Darksiders
|No
|No
|Dead to Rights
|No
|No
|Destroy All Humans!
|No
|No
|4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One).
|The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
|No
|No
|4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One).
|The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
|No
|No
|Higher resolution.
|Fable Anniversary
|Yes
|No
|Fallout 3
|No
|No
|Higher resolution. Improved anti-aliasing.
|Full Spectrum Warrior
|No
|No
|4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One).
|Fuzion Frenzy
|No
|No
|Gears of War 2
|Yes
|No
|Gears of War 3
|Yes
|No
|Grabbed by the Ghoulies
|No
|No
|Halo 3
|No
|No
|Higher resolution.
|Hunter: The Reckoning
|No
|No
|4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One).
|Jade Empire
|No
|No
|4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One).
|The King of Fighters Neowave
|No
|No
|Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction
|No
|No
|4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One).
|Mirror’s Edge
|No
|No
|MX Unleashed
|Yes
|No
|4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One).
|Ninja Gaiden Black
|No
|No
|Panzer Dragoon Orta
|No
|No
|4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One).
|Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory
|No
|No
|4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One).
|Portal 2
|Yes
|No
|Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
|No
|No
|Psychonauts
|No
|No
|Skate 3
|No
|No
|Red Dead Redemption
|Yes
|No
|Red Faction II
|No
|No
|Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
|No
|No
|Sid Meier’s Pirates!
|No
|No
|Sonic Generations
|No
|No
|SSX 3
|No
|No
|4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One).
|Star Wars Battlefront
|No
|No
|4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One).
|Star Wars Battlefront II
|No
|No
|4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One).
|Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
|No
|No
|4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One).
|Star Wars Jedi Starfighter
|No
|No
|4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One).
|Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
|No
|No
|Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|No
|No
|4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One).
|Star Wars: Republic Commando
|No
|No
|4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One).
|Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
|Yes
|No
|The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings
|No
|No
