Here’s every Xbox One X Enhanced game that supports 4K resolution

By Phil Hornshaw



Content Provided by

The Xbox One X clocks in as the most powerful video game console ever created.To maximize its increase in power, a number of games have received dedicated patches optimizing them for 4K visuals and better performance. These games, which Microsoft calls “Xbox One X Enhanced,” are the best showpieces for your new Xbox One X hardware, especially if you’re pairing itwith a4K TV.

In addition to running in 4K,Xbox One XEnhanced games come with other clear upgrades. Players with 1080p resolution screens get supersampling on all games, which means the 4K games will still look better on your 1080p HDTV, even if it doesn’t support 4K. Enhanced games also feature faster load times and better frame rates all around, all of which should alleviate a few long-standingcriticisms of the Xbox One.

Here is the complete rundown of everyXbox One X Enhancedgame, including every one that runs in 4K.

Xbox One games

Xbox and Xbox 360 games

While the list of Xbox One games with Xbox One X enhancements is steadily growing, Microsoft hasn’t forgotten about those with a hankering for nostalgia. As Microsoft continues to add games from the Xbox and Xbox 360 to its backward compatibility list, it’s also giving some of those games free updates to add enhanced visual features on Xbox One X. The changes increase the pixel count, with some even running in 4K. A few also support 10-bit color depth and/or HDR lighting.

Game title 4K? HDR? Other features? Assassin’s Creed No No Higher resolution. Black No No Blinx: The Time Sweeper No No 4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One). BloodRayne 2 No No Breakdown No No 4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One). Conker: Live & Reloaded No No 4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One). Crackdown Yes No Crimson Skies: Road to Revenge No No Darksiders No No Dead to Rights No No Destroy All Humans! No No 4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One). The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind No No 4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One). The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion No No Higher resolution. Fable Anniversary Yes No Fallout 3 No No Higher resolution. Improved anti-aliasing. Full Spectrum Warrior No No 4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One). Fuzion Frenzy No No Gears of War 2 Yes No Gears of War 3 Yes No Grabbed by the Ghoulies No No Halo 3 No No Higher resolution. Hunter: The Reckoning No No 4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One). Jade Empire No No 4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One). The King of Fighters Neowave No No Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction No No 4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One). Mirror’s Edge No No MX Unleashed Yes No 4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One). Ninja Gaiden Black No No Panzer Dragoon Orta No No 4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One). Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory No No 4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One). Portal 2 Yes No Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time No No Psychonauts No No Skate 3 No No Red Dead Redemption Yes No Red Faction II No No Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered No No Sid Meier’s Pirates! No No Sonic Generations No No SSX 3 No No 4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One). Star Wars Battlefront No No 4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One). Star Wars Battlefront II No No 4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One). Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy No No 4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One). Star Wars Jedi Starfighter No No 4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One). Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic No No Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords No No 4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One). Star Wars: Republic Commando No No 4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One). Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Yes No The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings No No



helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.