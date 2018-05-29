Here’s every Xbox One X Enhanced game that supports 4K resolutio - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Here’s every Xbox One X Enhanced game that supports 4K resolution

By Phil Hornshaw


The Xbox One X clocks in as the most powerful video game console ever created.To maximize its increase in power, a number of games have received dedicated patches optimizing them for 4K visuals and better performance. These games, which Microsoft calls “Xbox One X Enhanced,” are the best showpieces for your new Xbox One X hardware, especially if you’re pairing itwith a4K TV.

In addition to running in 4K,Xbox One XEnhanced games come with other clear upgrades. Players with 1080p resolution screens get supersampling on all games, which means the 4K games will still look better on your 1080p HDTV, even if it doesn’t support 4K. Enhanced games also feature faster load times and better frame rates all around, all of which should alleviate a few long-standingcriticisms of the Xbox One.

Here is the complete rundown of everyXbox One X Enhancedgame, including every one that runs in 4K.

Xbox One games

Game4K?HDR?Other features?
A Plague Tale: InnocenceNoNo
A Way OutNoNoOption for better resolution or higher frame rate.
AaeroYesNo
Agents of MayhemYesYesEnhanced reflections.
AltericYesNo
Ancestors LegacyYesNo
AnthemNoNo
AO TennisYesYes
ARK: Survival EvolvedNoYes60 fps at 1080p, larger player limit, players can explore independently in split screen.
The Artful EscapeNoNo
AshenNoNo
Ashes CricketYesYes
Assassin’s Creed OriginsYesYesBetter image quality on 1080p displays. Longer draw distance.
Assault Android CactusYesNo
AstroneerYesNo
Attack on Titan 2NoNo
Away: Journey to the UnexpectedNoNo
Battle Chasers: NightwarYesNo
BattleriteNoNo
Battlezone Gold EditionYesYes
BelowYesNo
BiomutantYesNo
Black DesertNoNo
Brawlout
Bulletstorm: Full Clip EditionYesNo
Burnout Paradise RemasteredYesNo
Call of Duty: Infinite WarfareYesNo
Call of Duty: WWIIYesYes
Casey Powell Lacross 18YesYes
CandlemanYesNo
Chess UltraNoYes
Cities: SkylinesYesNo
City of BrassYesYes
ClaybookYesNo
Code VeinNoNo
Conan ExilesNoNoImproved resolution, draw distance, texture quality, and shadow quality.
Crackdown 3YesYes
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane TrilogyYesYes
The Crew 2NoNo
CrossoutYesNo
Danger Zone
Dark and LightNoNo
Dark Souls: RemasteredNoNo
Darksiders: Warmastered EditionYesNo
Darksiders II: Deathinitive EditionYesNo
Darksiders IIIYesNo
The Darwin ProjectNoNo
DayZNoNo
Dead Rising 4NoYes
Deep OnesYouNo
Deep Rock GalacticNoYes
Destiny 2 YesYes
Diablo III: Reaper of Souls — Ultimate Evil EditionYesNo
Dishonored 2YesNoImproved shadows, draw distance, and anti-aliasing. Better framerate.
Dishonored: Death of the OutsiderYesNoImproved shadows, draw distance, and anti-aliasing. Better framerate.
Disneyland AdventuresYesYes
DOOMYesNo
Dovetail Games Euro FishingNoNo
Dragon Ball FighterZNoNoHigher resolution.
Dynasty Warriors 9NoNo
The Elder Scrolls Online: MorrowindYesYesIncreased draw distance, better shadows, native 4K rendering.
The Elder Scrolls V: SkyrimYesNoDynamic resolution.
ElexYesNo
Elite: DangerousYesNo
Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of KarhalaYesNo
EverspaceNoNo
The Evil Within 2NoNo1800p resolution, higher frame rate.
F1 2017YesYes
Fable FortuneNoNo
The Fall Part 2: UnboundYesNo
Fallout 4YesNoDynamic resolution, better draw distance and god rays.
Far Cry 5YesYes
Farming Simulator 17YesNo
FeYesNo
FIFA 18YesYes
Final Fantasy XVYesYes
FirewatchNoNo
For HonorYesYesImproved water reflections, shadow resolution, distance LOD, and texture filtering.
FortniteYesNoBetter reflections, anti-aliasing, draw distance, shadows, foliage, and textures.
Forza Horizon 3YesYesNative 4K resolution, improved reflections, increased draw distances, improved textures
Forza Motorsport 7YesYes60 frames per second.
Gears of War 4YesYesLocked 60 fps 1080p option. Better draw distance, reflections, lights, and textures.
Ghost Recon: WildlandsYesYesImproved draw distances, better terrain.
GravelNoYes
GRIPNoNo
GreedfallNoNo
Gridd: RetroenhancedYesYes
Grim Legends 3: The Dark CityYesNo
Guilt Battle ArenaYesNo
Halo 5: GuardiansYesNoFaster load times.
Halo: The Master Chief CollectionNoNo
Halo Wars 2YesYesFaster loading speeds, better visual fidelity.
Hand of Fate 2YesNoBetter ambient occlusion, unlocked frame rate option.
Hellblade: Senua’s SacrificeYesYes
Hello NeighborYesNo
HitmanYesYes60 frames per second.
Homefront: The RevolutionNoYes1800p resolution. Better frame rate, better textures.
Hyper SentinelYesNo
Immortal RedneckYesNo
Immortal: UnchainedYesNo
The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing IIIYesNo
The Invisible HoursYesYes
Injustice 2NoYes 

 

Jurassic World EvolutionYesYes
Killer InstinctYesNo
Killing Floor 2NoNo1800p resolution.
Kingdom Come: DeliveranceNoNo1440p resolution, better shadows, better lighting.
L.A. NoireYesYes
The Last NightNoNo
The Long DarkNoNo
LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2NoNo
Life is Strange: Before the StormYesNo
Madden NFL 18YesYes
Mafia IIIYesYesBetter ambient occlusion, shadows, geometry detail.
Mantis Burn RacingYesYes
Marble VoidYesNo
Marvel vs. Capcom: InfiniteNoNoHigher resolution.
Masters of AnimaNoNo
Metal Gear SurviveNoYes
Metro: ExodusNoNo
Metropolis: Lux ObscuraYesNo
Middle-earth: Shadow of WarYesYesDynamic resolution scaling, increased draw distances, better texture detail, better shadows and lighting, more vegetation.
MinecraftYesYes
Minion MastersNoNo
Monster Energy Supercross: The Official VideogameNoNo
Monster Hunter: WorldNoYes
MorphiteYesNo
MotoGP 18NoNo
MX vs. ATV All OutYesNo
MXGP ProNoYes
NBA 2K18YesYes60 frames per second.
NBA Live 18YesNo
Need for Speed PaybackYesNo
NHL 18YesNo
Nightmares from the Deep 3: Davy JonesYesNo
Nine ParchmentsYesNo
No Man’s SkyYesYes
NorthYesNo
Okami HDYesNo
One Eyed KutkhYesNo
OnrushYesYes
OobletsNoNo
Ori and the Will of the WispsYesNo
Outbreak: The Nightmare ChroniclesYesNo
Outlast 2YesYes
OverwatchYes
PaladinsYesNo60 frames per second
Path of ExileYesNo
PixARKNoNo
PlayerUnknown’s BattlegroundsYesYes
Portal KnightsYesNo
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018YesYes
Project Cars 2NoYes
Q.U.B.E. 2YesNo
Quantum BreakNoNoFull download will push file size to 178GB.
Raiders of the Broken PlanetNoYes
Railway EmpireYesYes
Real FarmNoNo
ReCore: Definitive EditionNoYes
Redout: Lightspeed EditionYesNo
Resident Evil 7YesYes
RimeNoNo
Rise of the Tomb RaiderYesYesHigher frame rates, better anti-aliasing, better lighting and shadows, improved reflections.
RiverbondNoNo
RobloxNoNo
Robocraft InfinityNoNo
Rocket LeagueNoNo
Rugby 18NoNoHigher resolution.
Rush: A Disney Pixar AdventureYesYes
Sea of ThievesYesYes
Shadow of the Tomb RaiderYesYes
Shining Resonance RefrainYesNo
Sinner: Sacrifice for RedemptionNoNo
Slime RancherYesYes
SMITEYesNo60 frames per second.
Snake PassYesYes
Sonic ForcesNoNoResolution varies from stage to stage.
Sonic ManiaYesNo
Spintires: MudrunnerYesNo
Spiral SplatterYesNo
Spyro Reignited TrilogyNoNo
Starpoint Gemini WarlordsYesNo
Star Wars: Battlefront IINoYes
State of Decay 2YesYes
SteepNoYes
Strange BrigadeYesYes
Sudden Strike 4YesNo
SuperhotNoNo
Super Lucky’s TaleYesNo
Super Mega Baseball 2NoNo
Super Night RidersYesNo
The SurgeNoYes
Surviving MarsYesNo
Sword Art Online: Fatal BulletNoNo
TacomaYesNo
Tennis World TourNoNo
Tesla vs. LovecraftYesNo
The Hunter: Call of the WildNoNo
ThumperYesNo
Titan QuestYesNo
Titanfall 2NoNoHigher dynamic resolution.
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: WildlandsNoYesEnhanced resolution
Tom Clancy’s The DivisionYesNoImproved reflections, shadows, object detail.
Train Sim WorldNoNo
TranscriptedYesNo
Tropico 6YesYes
TT Isle of ManYesNo
UFC 3NoNo60 frames per second
Unruly HeroesYesYes
VampyrNoNo
The Vanishing of Ethan CarterYesNo
Vicious Attack Llama ApocalypseYesNo
War ThunderYesNo
WarframeNoNo
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor MartyrNoNo
Warhammer: End Times — VermintideYesNo
We Happy FewNoNo
Where Are My Friends?YesNo
Wizard of LegendYesNo
The Witcher 3: Wild HuntYesYesBetter textures and shadows. “Performance mode” with higher fram erate.
Wolfenstein II: The New ColossusYesNoDynamic resolution.
World of TanksYesYes
WRC 7 FIA World Rally ChampionshipYesNo
WWE 2K18NoNo
XCOM 2NoNoHigher resolution, better anti-aliasing
Zoo TycoonYesYes

Xbox and Xbox 360 games

While the list of Xbox One games with Xbox One X enhancements is steadily growing, Microsoft hasn’t forgotten about those with a hankering for nostalgia. As Microsoft continues to add games from the Xbox and Xbox 360 to its backward compatibility list, it’s also giving some of those games free updates to add enhanced visual features on Xbox One X. The changes increase the pixel count, with some even running in 4K. A few also support 10-bit color depth and/or HDR lighting.

Game title4K?HDR?Other features?
Assassin’s CreedNoNoHigher resolution.
BlackNoNo
Blinx: The Time SweeperNoNo4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One).
BloodRayne 2NoNo
BreakdownNoNo4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One).
Conker: Live & ReloadedNoNo4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One).
CrackdownYesNo
Crimson Skies: Road to RevengeNoNo
DarksidersNoNo
Dead to RightsNoNo
Destroy All Humans!NoNo4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One).
The Elder Scrolls III: MorrowindNoNo4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One).
The Elder Scrolls IV: OblivionNoNoHigher resolution.
Fable AnniversaryYesNo
Fallout 3NoNoHigher resolution. Improved anti-aliasing.
Full Spectrum WarriorNoNo4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One).
Fuzion FrenzyNoNo
Gears of War 2YesNo
Gears of War 3YesNo
Grabbed by the GhouliesNoNo
Halo 3NoNoHigher resolution.
Hunter: The ReckoningNoNo4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One).
Jade EmpireNoNo4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One).
The King of Fighters NeowaveNoNo
Mercenaries: Playground of DestructionNoNo4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One).
Mirror’s EdgeNoNo
MX UnleashedYesNo4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One).
Ninja Gaiden BlackNoNo
Panzer Dragoon OrtaNoNo4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One).
Panzer Elite Action: Fields of GloryNoNo4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One).
Portal 2YesNo
Prince of Persia: The Sands of TimeNoNo
PsychonautsNoNo
Skate 3NoNo
Red Dead RedemptionYesNo
Red Faction IINoNo
Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-teredNoNo
Sid Meier’s Pirates!NoNo
Sonic GenerationsNoNo
SSX 3NoNo4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One).
Star Wars BattlefrontNoNo4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One).
Star Wars Battlefront IINoNo4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One).
Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi AcademyNoNo4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One).
Star Wars Jedi StarfighterNoNo4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One).
Star Wars: Knights of the Old RepublicNoNo
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith LordsNoNo4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One).
Star Wars: Republic CommandoNoNo4x pixel count (vs. Xbox One).
Star Wars: The Force UnleashedYesNo
The Witcher 2: Assassins of KingsNoNo


