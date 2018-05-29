Cyber experts say FBI's warning to restart router is serious

A warning from the FBI..Reboot your router to stop Russian-Linked malware.



Hunter Hudson works for ThreatAdvice and he says everyone needs to take this warning very seriously.



"Foreign cyber actors have gotten into hundreds of thousands of wireless routers and they have the potential to obtain a person’s information passing through so that is the real threat," Hudson explains.



The FBI says restart your routers to block hackers from getting your precious information. "If someone has access to your network they are going to see any information that you are passing through," he explains.



So banking information, health records, anything they would need to steal your identity. The FBI also suggests that you check for any updates your router may need .

"Take the router information and you can go online and put that information in and see if there are any updates available," Hudson states.



Cyber experts say turn your router off and back on and also change your WIFI passwords after it is reset.



