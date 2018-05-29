Academy Award winner will star in new, live-action ‘Spawn’ movie

Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx will star in Todd McFarlane's Spawn movie, based on the popular antihero character he created. McFarlane will direct the film from a script he penned.More >>
TT Games and Warner Bros. have officially announced Lego DC Super-Villains, the latest game in the Lego Batman series. A full trailer will arrive on May 30, presumably alongside more details on the story.More >>
Mega Man 11, Capcom's long-awaited action-platforming sequel, will release on October 2 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Pre-ordering the game will give you access to an alternate soundtrack.More >>
The biggest movie of all time for Marvel Studios had one of the most successful premieres of all time, with Avengers: Infinity War passing multiple box office milestones on its way to setting a new opening weekend record.More >>
Atari co-founder and one of the developers of the original Pong cabinet, Ted Dabney has died after a battle with cancerMore >>
