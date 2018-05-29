Officers threaten to arrest parents for hosting underage house parties

Shelby County authorities are joining together to send a strong message to parents: If you let your underage children drink in your home you will be arrested.



Prosecutors say in recent months there have been parties hosted by parents where teenagers have been hospitalized because of alcohol poisoning.



There have also been teenagers killed in car wrecks on the way home from parties.



Alan Miller is the Chief Assistant District Attorney of Shelby County and he says law enforcement in Shelby County are saying enough is enough.

"It creates extremely dangerous situations for the kids, potentially other people around them, and bottom line is it is just against the law and if they are caught they will be prosecuted," Miller explained.

