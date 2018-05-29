Birmingham police continue to investigate accident that left 2 teens dead

Two families are mourning the loss of their teenage children after a wreck. (Source: WBRC Video)

The families of two teens are mourning their loss after a Memorial Day car accident on Oporto Madrid Boulevard.

16-year old Quinton Lavell Jackson and 14-year old Jahalien Hargrove were killed when the Hyundai Elantra they were in crossed the road on the Oporto Madrid Bridge that crosses over Georgia Road.



Jackson attended Fairfield High earlier this year. Hargrove attended Midfield High School.



Birmingham police investigators continue their work in trying to figure out why the car crossed the median.

"There's lots of things to be looked at usually in things like this whether it was inattentive driving, speed, vehicle malfunction,” says Birmingham Police Lt. Pete Williston.

“I'm not saying that's what happened in this particular incident. These are just all the aspects that could have potentially happened in this incident."

Police say the boys collided with an SUV that had two women inside.

Those women sustained minor injuries.

