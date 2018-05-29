Fish tale: Mississippi says catch underreported, ends season

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi officials say they won't reopen a fishing season for speckled trout because they believe fishermen didn't fully report their catches from the first half of the season.

Normally, Mississippi has two seasons in state waters for the saltwater fish - one from Feb. 1 through May 31 and one from June 1 to Oct. 31.

However, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources says in a Tuesday statement that officials believe the entire 50,000-pound (22,500-kilogram) quota for the year has already been met. That quota is supposed to be split evenly between the two seasons

Department director Joe Spraggins tells WLOX-TV that the state Marine Patrol has been investigating for about 45 days.

Spraggins says the closure could hurt honest fishermen and deprive restaurants of locally-caught fish.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.