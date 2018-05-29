Man wearing monkey mask robs store in Piedmont

Piedmont police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store wearing a monkey mask.

The robbery happened May 25 around 10:45 p.m. at the Discount Food Mart on Memorial Drive.

Police say the man had a gun and got away with some money. He was wearing a green sweatshirt and dark colored shorts.

Witnesses describe him as a white male around 5'10' and weighs between 200-220 pounds. The man left the store running south on Anniston Avenue.

Anyone with any is asked to call (256) 447-9091 and speak with investigators.

