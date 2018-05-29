Man wearing gorilla mask robs store in Piedmont

Piedmont police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store wearing a gorilla mask.More >>
FIRST ALERT UPDATE ON ALBERTO: The remnant circulation associated with Alberto will continue to slowly lift north into Tennessee this evening. Bands of scattered tropical downpours and storms are redeveloping with the heating of the day and this wet weather will be impacting the area throughout the evening hours.
A five-year-old girl from Tuscaloosa has been released from the hospital after being shot during an argument at a party, according to Captain Kip Hart.
A Hoover man killed in a crash early Monday morning has been identified.
Tarrant police say a man is under arrest after he held two children inside a home he was trying to burglarize.
